Thula Wilson Ngcobo

Thula Wilson Ngcobo

bowler

Full name:Thula Wilson Ngcobo
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192914
Innings272914
Overs316.4206.151.0
Balls---
Maidens7260
Runs9851056387
Wickets343218
Avg28.973321.5
SR55.8838.6517
Eco3.115.127.58
BB743
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192914
Innings24163
Not outs1082
Runs142297
Balls Faced4789710
Avg10.143.627
SR29.729.8970
Fours2110
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2287
Hundreds000

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