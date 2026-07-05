Thula Wilson Ngcobo
bowler
|Full name:
|Thula Wilson Ngcobo
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|29
|14
|Innings
|27
|29
|14
|Overs
|316.4
|206.1
|51.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|72
|6
|0
|Runs
|985
|1056
|387
|Wickets
|34
|32
|18
|Avg
|28.97
|33
|21.5
|SR
|55.88
|38.65
|17
|Eco
|3.11
|5.12
|7.58
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|29
|14
|Innings
|24
|16
|3
|Not outs
|10
|8
|2
|Runs
|142
|29
|7
|Balls Faced
|478
|97
|10
|Avg
|10.14
|3.62
|7
|SR
|29.7
|29.89
|70
|Fours
|21
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|8
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0