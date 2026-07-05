Michael Sclanders

Michael Sclanders

batsman

Full name:Michael Sclanders
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings51
Not outs00
Runs8031
Balls Faced11447
Avg1631
SR70.1765.95
Fours123
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest2531
Hundreds00

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