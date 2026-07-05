Michael Sclanders
batsman
|Full name:
|Michael Sclanders
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|80
|31
|Balls Faced
|114
|47
|Avg
|16
|31
|SR
|70.17
|65.95
|Fours
|12
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|25
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0