Trinson Oclavia Carmichael

Trinson Oclavia Carmichael

batsman

Full name:Trinson Oclavia Carmichael
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

The Philadelphians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4343
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco7.167.16
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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