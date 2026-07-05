Vishant Vasantrao More
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Vishant Vasantrao More
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|10
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|10
|1
|Innings
|34
|10
|1
|Not outs
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|911
|109
|13
|Balls Faced
|1836
|198
|9
|Avg
|29.38
|12.11
|13
|SR
|49.61
|55.05
|144.44
|Fours
|139
|12
|3
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|0
|Highest
|120
|31
|13
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0