Vishant Vasantrao More

Vishant Vasantrao More

wicket keeper

Full name:Vishant Vasantrao More
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches23101
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches23101
Innings34101
Not outs310
Runs91110913
Balls Faced18361989
Avg29.3812.1113
SR49.6155.05144.44
Fours139123
Fifties500
Sixies600
Highest1203113
Hundreds100

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