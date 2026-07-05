Rushabh Rathod
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rushabh Rathod
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.33
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|Innings
|8
|11
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|106
|213
|Balls Faced
|184
|163
|Avg
|15.14
|23.66
|SR
|57.6
|130.67
|Fours
|5
|13
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|10
|Highest
|26
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0