Rushabh Rathod

Rushabh Rathod

wicket keeper

Full name:Rushabh Rathod
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Maharashtra

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1014
Innings11
Overs3.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1311
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco4.3311
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1014
Innings811
Not outs12
Runs106213
Balls Faced184163
Avg15.1423.66
SR57.6130.67
Fours513
Fifties01
Sixies310
Highest2651
Hundreds00

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