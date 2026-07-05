Swapnil Pramod Fulpagar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Swapnil Pramod Fulpagar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|56
|36
|Balls Faced
|128
|27
|Avg
|28
|36
|SR
|43.75
|133.33
|Fours
|8
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|51
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0