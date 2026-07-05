Swapnil Pramod Fulpagar

Swapnil Pramod Fulpagar

wicket keeper

Full name:Swapnil Pramod Fulpagar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs5636
Balls Faced12827
Avg2836
SR43.75133.33
Fours83
Fifties10
Sixies01
Highest5122
Hundreds00

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