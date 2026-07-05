Vyshakh Jagannivasan

Vyshakh Jagannivasan

batsman

Full name:Vyshakh Jagannivasan
Nationality:Czech Republic

Teams

2023 Teams

Czechia

Prague Barbarians

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs7676
Balls Faced7676
Avg15.215.2
SR100100
Fours1010
Fifties11
Sixies00
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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