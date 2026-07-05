Wadiya Pathirage Sadev Nethsara

Wadiya Pathirage Sadev Nethsara

wicket keeper

Full name:Wadiya Pathirage Sadev Nethsara
Nationality:Italy

Teams

2023 Teams

Italy

Italy U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced44
Avg11
SR2525
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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