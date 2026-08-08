Wasiqur Rahman

Wasiqur Rahman

wicket keeper

Full name:Wasiqur Rahman
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

City Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102424
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102424
Innings192119
Not outs236
Runs256255198
Balls Faced484439191
Avg15.0514.1615.23
SR52.8958.08103.66
Fours42169
Fifties101
Sixies059
Highest634362
Hundreds000

Another Players

Singh, Tajinder

Singh, Tajinder

Tamuli, Hrishikesh

Tamuli, Hrishikesh

Hazarika, Rahul

Hazarika, Rahul

Sidhu, Abhijot Singh

Sidhu, Abhijot Singh

Katoni, Angshuman

Katoni, Angshuman

Hazarika, Mayukh

Hazarika, Mayukh

Sharma, Chinmoy

Sharma, Chinmoy

Barman, Sanjib

Barman, Sanjib

Hazarika, Rohan

Hazarika, Rohan

Rabha, Dharani

Rabha, Dharani