Wasiqur Rahman
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Wasiqur Rahman
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|24
|24
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|24
|24
|Innings
|19
|21
|19
|Not outs
|2
|3
|6
|Runs
|256
|255
|198
|Balls Faced
|484
|439
|191
|Avg
|15.05
|14.16
|15.23
|SR
|52.89
|58.08
|103.66
|Fours
|42
|16
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|5
|9
|Highest
|63
|43
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0