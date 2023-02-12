Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning LKA 70 % Bet now! The Bangladesh women's cricket team will take on the Sri Lanka women in an exciting match on February 12 at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. It is always interesting to watch two Asian cricket teams square off against each other. The Sri Lankan squad has to win because a loss will eliminate them from the tournament. In contrast, the Bangladeshi women's team wants to win so they may leave a lasting impression. With some of the top players in the world on both teams, the next game between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women is sure to be thrilling. Fans from all over the world are expected to attend the match, which is expected to be an exciting contest. However, the Bangladesh women's squad has a poor T20 record versus the Sri Lankan team. As a result, based on current form and available players, the Sri Lanka Women's squad may have a slight advantage over the Bangladesh Women's team.

Facts Nigar Sultana, the captain of the Bangladesh women's team, has led her squad consistently over the years. She is anticipated to take the initiative both at bat and with the ball.

Murshida Khatun, who has been in excellent form lately, is probably Bangladesh's best hitter. Over the past year, she has played in 23 innings of T20 international cricket with an average of 33 and 532 runs scored.

On the other side, Chamari Athapaththu serves as the captain of the Sri Lanka women's squad. She has been an important member of her team and demonstrated strong leadership by taking the initiative.

Harshitha, who has been in fantastic form and is projected to set the tone for her side with her aggressive batting style, is predicted to be the top hitter for Sri Lanka. She has led Sri Lanka's batting in T20 internationals over the past year with 556 runs from 20 innings and an average of 32.

Inoka Ranaweera is anticipated to be Sri Lanka's best bowler. Her excellent bowling performance has led to expectations that she will restrict the opposition's batting order. She has been Sri Lanka's top wicket-taker in T20 internationals over the past year with 20 wickets from 15 innings and a bowling average of 15.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women's Team have a strong record of defeating some of the world's top teams. In contrast, Bangladesh's women's squad has a poor history against Sri Lanka's women, which favours them in this encounter. The Sri Lankan women's squad has also displayed good batting form, with important contributions coming from experienced players like Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva.

They have a well-rounded bowling attack, with important contributions from spinner Inoka Ranaweera and fast bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe. However, Bangladesh Women have also been playing well, winning matches against teams like Thailand Women and Ireland Women.

The Sri Lanka women are the favourites to win this game despite the fact that both sides have a balanced line-up. This is because of their recent hot streak and strong performance. They hold the advantage against Bangladesh Women in this match thanks to their potent batting lineup and diverse bowling attack. Although it is challenging to predict the exact result of the game, Sri Lanka Women are predicted to win with a 60/40 chance.

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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Bangladesh women's team includes a number of experienced players like Shamima Sultana and Nigar Sultana are well renowned for their ability to alter the course of a match with their strokes.

Also, they have a well-rounded bowling attack which includes top-class Spinners Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed are very important for putting pressure on the other team.

On the other side, the Sri Lanka Women's squad will mainly rely on the batting of Chamari Athapaththu, who scores runs quickly, and becomes an essential part of the Sri Lanka women's team's batting order.

Inoka Ranaweera, on the other hand, is a versatile player who has the ability to bowl and bat for the squad.

The game will be played at the batting-friendly Newlands Cricket Stadium, where the average first inning total is 165 runs. This indicates that a high score will likely be posted by the team that wins the toss and chooses to bat first.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The next encounter in the ICC women's T20 World Cup 2023 is between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Newlands Cricket Stadium, and the pitch is known for its additional bounce and seam-friendly qualities. The team that wins the toss will probably choose to bowl first because of the dew impact and the Newlands Cricket Stadium's quick outfield. This is an important choice because it could influence the outcome of the game and offer the team a tactical advantage.

Weather Report

When these two sides face off on Sunday night in Cape Town, the weather is expected to be beautiful and comfortable. The temperature is predicted to be around 24 °C on game day, with a humidity of 55% and a wind speed of 15 k/h. Rain is not a possibility, so the game will go on as scheduled.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shamima Sultana.

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nigar Sultana Captain Shamima Sultana Wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batsman Murshida Khatun Batsman Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter All-Rounder Rumana Ahmed All-Rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Salma Khatun All-Rounder Jahanara Alam Bowler Lata Mondal All-Rounder

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have recently played strong cricket, with several players stepping up and significantly improving their team's performance. The team just played a series against Pakistan's women's team, and despite losing, they showed outstanding fortitude and persistence on the field.

Nigar Khatun, the team's captain, has been guiding the team with a firm hand and showcasing her versatility. She has been crucial to the team's success, pitching and hitting for valuable contributions. The fast bowler Jahanara Alam has excelled for Bangladesh Women, getting significant wickets and containing the opposition's batting.

Bangladesh Women are a squad to watch in the forthcoming games thanks to their outstanding roster of players, who are also in terrific shape. The team's confidence and tenacity will undoubtedly make the game against Sri Lanka entertaining.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

SriLanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Sathya Sandeepani, and Kaushini Nuthyangan.

Sri Lanka Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu Captain Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batsman Vishmi Gunaratne Batsman Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe All-Rounder Kavisha Dilhari Batsman Sugandika Kumari Bowler Sathya Sandeepani All-Rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Nilakshi de Silva Batsman

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

In their forthcoming match, the Sri Lanka women's cricket team is expected to perform admirably. They have been striving hard to enhance their performance and form despite some recent failures. The team is well-rounded and can put on good shows because it has both young talent and people with a lot of experience.

One of the important players for Sri Lanka's women's team is Chamari Athapaththu, along with Shashikala Siriwardene. She is a tremendous asset with the bat and the ball and provides a plethora of expertise to the club. Inoka Ranaweera, a bowler with a good economy rate and a reputation for precision, is anticipated to lead the charge for Sri Lankan bowlers.

The women's cricket squad from Sri Lanka is focused on giving their best effort in the forthcoming game. They have the potential to pull off a shock and win thanks to their solid form and diverse lineup.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka's women's team has a strong record against Bangladesh in T20 matches. Since both teams have played 13 T20 games, Sri Lanka Women's Team has won matches while Bangladesh Women's Team has only been successful in winning matches.

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Both teams have been working hard to get ready and can't wait to get out on the field and perform. It is crucial to assess each team's performances and probable outcomes in order to calculate the probability in their favour. After careful consideration, the Sri Lanka women, who have been performing incredibly well in recent games, are the favourites. The odds for Sri Lankan women currently stand at 1.65, demonstrating their advantage over their competitors. On the other hand, Bangladeshi women enjoy odds of 2.15 in their favour.

Bangladesh Women Betting Odds - 2.15

Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds - 1.65

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Batsmen

Chamari Athapaththu will be the player to watch out for Sri Lanka Women. She is a seasoned batsman who has been performing well lately. She can rapidly score runs, which will be essential to her team's success.

Top Batter Bets for Chamari Athapaththu: 2.75

Shamima Sultana, the wicket keeper of the Bangladesh women, will be a significant player. She is a well-known batsman who has been playing well lately. She can rapidly score runs, which will be essential to her team's success.

Top Batter Bets for Shamima Sultana: 3.00

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera will be the bowler for Sri Lankan women to watch out for. She is an accomplished bowler who has been performing well lately. She can take wickets, which will be essential to her team's victory.

Top Bowler Bets for Inoka Ranaweer: 2.65

Fahima Khatun will be the bowler to watch for the Bangladesh Women. She is an experienced bowler and has been playing well lately. She can take wickets, which will be essential to her team's victory.

Top Bowler Bets for Fahima Khatun: 2.50