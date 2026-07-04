New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Prediction

Tasmania will take on New South Wales in match no. 18 of Marsh Cup domestic one day series. Action is scheduled on 16th February at North Sydney, Oval. New South Wales is reeling at the bottom of the points table as they won just one match in 5 matches. On the other hand Tasmania has the 4th spot in the table. Both the teams faced each other in the Mersh Cup earlier where NSW defeated TSM by 160 runs. This is gonna be another exciting match of the series.

Bet on Australia Domestic One-Day Cup

Facts This is the 18th match of the March One day series.

New South Wales won only 1 match out of 5 and Tasmania won 2 out of 5.

In the previous encounter New South Wales has beatenTasmania with 160 runs.

Tasmania is at 4th position whereas NSW is at the bottom of the table.

Kurtis Patterson and Daniel Hughes are in amazing form as they did a record first wicket partnership of 207 runs in the previous match with the same opponent.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of winning

NSW has 58% chances of victory as they have a more balanced squad. NSW performed disappointingly in this series so far. But from the previous match against Tasmania NSW played brilliantly and smashed 300 runs on the board while playing first. So we cannot take NSW on a very low side. On the other hand, TSM has a 41% winning probability.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tasmania and NSW are at 3rd and 6th position respectively. To make their place into the finals both teams will have to work hard and challenge the opponents with bat and ball. By losing 4 out of 5 matches NSW seems in a tough situation to secure their place in the final.

As far as betting is concerned Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Chris Tremain, Sean Abbott, McDermott and Jewell, Peter Siddle and Nathan Ellis are some of favorite picks for the gamblers.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

At Sydney pitch will benefit the pace bowlers with the new ball but as the game progresses the batsmen will have their hand on the match. It looks like a balanced surface or both batsmen and bowlers. Team winning the toss would like to bowl first and chase the score.

Weather Report

It looks sunny on 16th Feb as the sun will shine high and no clouds anticipated. Temperature will be around 26 degree celsius with humidity of 57%. Wind speed will be around 27 KMPH and no rain is predicted for this day.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Probable Playing XI

Player Role Kurtis Patterson (c) Batsman Daniel Hughes Batsman Matthew Gilkes Batsman Moises Henriques Batsman Oliver Davies Batsman Baxter Holt (wk) Batsman Hayden Kerr All Rounder Sean Abbott All Rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales squad for the Marsh Cup:Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Jason Sangha, Mickey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Lachlan Hearne, William Salzmann

New South Wales Team Form

NSW lost its 4 matches but from the last match against Tasmania the team came back into form and got a victory with 160 runs. Players like Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes are in amazing form.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben McDermott Batsman Caleb Jewel Batsman Jake Doran (wk) Batsman Jordan Silk (c) Batsman Matthew Wade Batsman Beau Webster Batsman Tom Andrews Batsman Tom Rogers All Rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmaniasquad for the Marsh Cup:Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Sam Rainbird, Tim Ward, Macalister Wright, Jarrod Freeman

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania lost 2 matches but got victory in 3 matches. Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell and Jake Doran showed their fantastic form throughout the series and played some brilliant knocks.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head to Head

Overall both the teams played each other in 99 matches in which New South Wales won 43 matches on the other hand Tasmania got victory in 26 matches. 30 matches ended with a tie.

Total Matches played – 99

New South Wales Won – 43

Tasmania won – 26

Tie - 30

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting odds

Due to brilliant performance in the last match against the same opponent New South Wales is the most looking side in this encounter. That’s why they are getting winning odds of 1.62 whereas Tasmania is getting winning odds of 1.63. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

New South Wales to win @ 1.62

Tasmania to win @ 2.31

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Team Batsmen

Daniel Hughes has a great season as this he scored near about 400 runs in just five matches of Marsh Cup at an average of about 80.00. He scored 117, 0, 139, 101 & 43 runs in the last five innings. Captain Kurtis Patterson is another key player for NSW as he scored 92 against Tasmania in the last match they played.

Tasmania will rely on Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk, and Ben McDermott as its three hitters. Even though McDermott is the danger man because he is averaging 46.97 in the Marsh Cup and has already scored 1,597 runs overall, Jewell and Silk are both talented and dependable.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Team Bowler

NSW will likely rely on pace bowlers Chris Tremain and Sean Abbott. With 117 wickets in 73 innings in the Marsh Cup, Abbott is fairly exceptional, while Tremain has a fantastic series by picking regular wickets for the team in all matches.

For Tasmania Siddle and Ellis are the most reliable bowlers. Siddle has 92 wickets in Marsh Cup domestic series. Ellis has picked 26 wickets in 18 innings. Riley Meredith may also do the magic with the bowl for Tasmania.