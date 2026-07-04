Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will battle it out on the cricket field with Sydney Sixers for the 21st match of the Big Bash League at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on 30th December.

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Melbourne Renegades will play their 6th game of the season and 2nd match against Sydney Sixers after losing their previous match against them by 34 runs. They are currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.110. Sydney Sixers on the other hand levelled up in the points table after winning 3 consecutive matches in the season against Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. They have 6 points to their name with a net run rate of -0.445.

In the previous game, Sydney Sixers posted a target of 150 runs in 20 overs. Melbourne Renegades couldn’t chase the target against Sydney Sixers as they bowled out at just 115 runs and lost the match by 34 runs. This match will be Sydney Sixers’ chance to be the first team to win 4 back to back matches this season, while Melbourne Renegades will look forward to regaining their winning streak which was broken by Hobart Hurricanes on 24th December.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 3rd position in the Big Bash League just above Sydney Sixers due to net run rate difference. However, they will be up against the runner-ups of the previous season Sydney Sixers who are defeating every team one by one after losing their first 2 games and they are also on the track of winning their 4th consecutive match of the season.

Sydney Sixers went down in the first two games but never looked back since then. They will be eyeing to win dominate Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming match as well.

We are favouring Sydney Sixers to win this match with a 70/30 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is backing Sydney Sixers to win the next game against the Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a single Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers in the past 7 matches between them. The last time the Melbourne Renegades won against Sydney Sixers was way back in February 2018.

Our prediction - Sydney Sixers win the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers registered their third win in the previous match against Melbourne Renegades. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades lost their second match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. Their attacking opening pair of Kurtis Patterson and Josh Philippe with pacers such as Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis who picked 4 wickets in the last game favour Sydney Sixers to win the match. The team led by Moises Henriques seems in good touch with the batting line-up being in form and bowlers taking wickets in every match without giving out many runs.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 150 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (130 to 140) runs.

Aaron Finch is a big problem for Sydney Sixers. He can be destructive with the bat after an early wicket and be the game-changer for his team.

We are backing the Sydney Sixers to emerge winners in the 21st match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Simonds Stadium, Geelong is a balanced track offering equal support to both the bowlers and the batters. The average first innings scored at this pitch is 150 runs. The team winning the toss can choose to do either as it does not have much impact on this surface. The pitch is likely to be the same throughout the game.

But looking at the conditions it is ideal to choose bowling first after winning the toss and chasing the target.

Weather Report

The weather at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong is expected to be sunny during the match day. The temperature is expected to vary around 12°C to 28°C with 72% humidity and 15 km/hr wind speed. The wind current will offer seamers some swing with the new ball in the first innings. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are bleak.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder Jordan SIlk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost their first two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers but they got back to the winning momentum by defeating Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. Josh Phillipe looked in great form in his 55 runs out of 40 balls knocks. James Vince was seen playing a crucial inning for the Sydney Sixers.

In the bowling panel, Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr were terrific for the Sydney Sixers picking up 2 wickets each with an economy of 4.2 and 7.5 respectively. Ben Dwarshius was the top economical bowler for the Sydney Sixers with 4 wickets to his name.

Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe, the duo who accumulated over 410 runs respectively last season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers wants to win this match and be in the top 2 of the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades need to win this game and regain their winning streak which was broken by Hobart Hurricanes and now by Sydney Sixers. There were some individual performers in their 5th match which included Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was great with the ball by taking 3 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 7.2.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for their star batsman and captain Nic Maddinson to score big runs in their 6th match against Sydney Sixers. Nic Maddinson is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming match and be in the top 2 of the points table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers have played 16 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have won 5 games and the Sydney Sixers 10 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers - 16 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 5 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Sixers was in Feb 2018.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.82, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.96. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Moises Henriques got off to a good start in their 4th game as he played the winning knock for his team We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Nic Maddinson, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for the Sydney Sixers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season.

Akeal Hosein, from Melbourne Renegades, has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5