Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Match Prediction
FBA
61%
Chance of Winning
39%
Bangladesh
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts:
- Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal was the leading run scorer of the Bangladesh Premier League last season with 492 runs in 15 innings.
- Fortune Barishal are the defending champions of the Bangladesh Premier League.
- Durbar Rajshahi will be making their debut as a franchise in the tournament.
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Chances of Winning
Fortune Barishal’s title-winning campaign last season puts them at an advantage coming into the present series. They did not make the best start to the season considering they took victory in their first game but suffered a three-match losing streak thereafter. They did, however, bounce back rather quickly and manage to advance beyond the group stage. Their consistency towards the end was quite the contrast to their form earlier in the season and their comeback was truly praiseworthy, having won four out of the last five matches in the group stage. After winning the eliminator against Chattogram Challengers, they beat Rangpur Riders to secure a spot in the final.
Fortune Barishal were up against Comilla Victorians in the final and they put the latter in to bat first. This worked out perfectly since they were able to restrict Comilla Victorians to 154, which was not a very formidable score. The latter had their work cut out for them but their bowling effort fell short against Fortune Barishal’s batting prowess; openers Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 76 runs to the first wicket, having scored 39 and 29 runs, respectively. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 46 runs and it was a breeze there on out. By the 19th over, Fortune Barishal took a six-wicket victory.
On the other hand, Durbar Rajshahi are a new franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League and their squad does not look entirely promising. Their true form remains to be seen but they are on the backfoot going into this match.
- Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 61%
- Durbar Rajshahi chance of winning - 39%
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Tips
Fortune Barishal to score high before the first dismissal
Fortune Barishal had several opening lineups leading up to the qualifier matches and their partnerships varied quite a bit before settling down. While skipper Tamim Iqbal was the mainstay at the front, he had various partners before his partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz succeeded towards the end. In the last five games of the previous season, the team had secured scores of 76, 21, 2, 10 and 38 before the first dismissal and another big stand is expected of them in the next match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score to be Under 63.5 Runs
Fortune Barishal to have more fours
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Toss Prediction
The teams fielding first have a massive upper hand at Shere Bangla National Stadium with 17 victories in 22 fixtures held at the venue last season. The average first innings score of 154 was not particularly daunting and the toss winning skipper will want to chase in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
There is no likelihood of rainfall at Mirpur on match day with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Fortune Barishal Player List
Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tamim Iqbal (C)
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Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
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Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
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Wicket-keeper
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Batter
|
Rishad Hossain
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All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
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Bowler
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Mohammad Saifuddin
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Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
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Bowler
|
Tanvir Islam
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Bowler
Fortune Barishal Team Form
Fortune Barishal’s batting was their greatest strength in the tournament, and the bowlers did their best to restrict runs.
Durbar Rajshahi Player List
Anamul Haque, Jishan Alam, MD Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ryan Burl, Saad Nasim, SM Meherob, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Zahiduzzaman, Asaduzzaman Payel, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Nathan Edward, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sabbir Hossain
|
Batter
|
Yasir Ali
|
Batter
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Jishan Alam
|
Batter
|
Saad Nasim
|
All-rounder
|
Anamul Haque
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akbar Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shafiul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Murad
|
Bowler
|
Sunzamul Islam
|
Bowler
Durbar Rajshahi Team Form
Durbar Rajshahi remain unpredictable since their newly-formed squad is going to play for the first time.
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Head-to-Head
With Durbar Rajshahi being a new franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League, there is no established head-to-head record with Fortune Barishal.
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Odds
Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Durbar Rajshahi
Durbar Rajshahi do not have any record to show for themselves as a new franchise with no experience in the tournament. However, Fortune Barishal were a highly successful team in the previous season and they had an opening partnership which consistently progressed over the course of the season. Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the openers for Fortune Barishal and they added 76, 21 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the last three games of the tournament. Seeing as they improved steadily, they are expected to achieve a superior first partnership against Durbar Rajshahi’s opening order.
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi
Bangladesh
Shere Bangla National Stadium, null
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Best Batters
Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter
Tamim Iqbal was Fortune Barishal’s leading run scorer in the previous season of the BPL where the skipper notched up 492 runs in 15 innings. Over the course of the season, he achieved three half-centuries and an average of 35.14, making him the top pick to be their standout batter once again.
Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Batter
Anamul Haque, playing for Khulna Tigers last season, emerged as the team’s top batter with a total of 296 runs in 12 innings. He was incredibly reliable as a run-getter for the team, evidenced by the fact that he scored three half-centuries. With an average of 32.88, he is expected to lead the charge for Durbar Rajshahi this time.
Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Best Bowlers
Mohammad Saifuddin to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler
Mohammad Saifuddin was the top wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal in the last season of the tournament with 15 wickets in nine innings. He was their most consistent bowler in their campaign and his excellent average of 15.66 makes him the leading contender for the upcoming match.
Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Bowler
Taskin Ahmed was a part of Durdanto Dhaka in the last season where he was the team’s second highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 12 innings. His average of 28.15 was slightly mediocre but he is anticipated to return stronger than before and come good in the next fixture against Fortune Barishal.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fortune Barishal
- Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
Parimatch