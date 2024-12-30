Facts: Fortune Barishal’s Tamim Iqbal was the leading run scorer of the Bangladesh Premier League last season with 492 runs in 15 innings.

Fortune Barishal are the defending champions of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Durbar Rajshahi will be making their debut as a franchise in the tournament.

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Chances of Winning

Fortune Barishal’s title-winning campaign last season puts them at an advantage coming into the present series. They did not make the best start to the season considering they took victory in their first game but suffered a three-match losing streak thereafter. They did, however, bounce back rather quickly and manage to advance beyond the group stage. Their consistency towards the end was quite the contrast to their form earlier in the season and their comeback was truly praiseworthy, having won four out of the last five matches in the group stage. After winning the eliminator against Chattogram Challengers, they beat Rangpur Riders to secure a spot in the final.

Fortune Barishal were up against Comilla Victorians in the final and they put the latter in to bat first. This worked out perfectly since they were able to restrict Comilla Victorians to 154, which was not a very formidable score. The latter had their work cut out for them but their bowling effort fell short against Fortune Barishal’s batting prowess; openers Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 76 runs to the first wicket, having scored 39 and 29 runs, respectively. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 46 runs and it was a breeze there on out. By the 19th over, Fortune Barishal took a six-wicket victory.

On the other hand, Durbar Rajshahi are a new franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League and their squad does not look entirely promising. Their true form remains to be seen but they are on the backfoot going into this match.

Fortune Barishal chance of winning - 61%

Durbar Rajshahi chance of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Tips

Fortune Barishal to score high before the first dismissal

Fortune Barishal had several opening lineups leading up to the qualifier matches and their partnerships varied quite a bit before settling down. While skipper Tamim Iqbal was the mainstay at the front, he had various partners before his partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz succeeded towards the end. In the last five games of the previous season, the team had secured scores of 76, 21, 2, 10 and 38 before the first dismissal and another big stand is expected of them in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score to be Under 63.5 Runs 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Fortune Barishal to have more fours 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have a massive upper hand at Shere Bangla National Stadium with 17 victories in 22 fixtures held at the venue last season. The average first innings score of 154 was not particularly daunting and the toss winning skipper will want to chase in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is no likelihood of rainfall at Mirpur on match day with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Tamim Iqbal (c), Dawid Malan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy, Faheem Ashraf, Jahandad Khan, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Nabi, Rishad Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Nandre Burger, Nayeem Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Shaheen Afridi, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tanvir Islam.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (C) Batter Dawid Malan Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder James Fuller Batter Rishad Hossain All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Fortune Barishal’s batting was their greatest strength in the tournament, and the bowlers did their best to restrict runs.

Durbar Rajshahi Player List

Anamul Haque, Jishan Alam, MD Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Arafat Minhas, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ryan Burl, Saad Nasim, SM Meherob, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Haris, Zahiduzzaman, Asaduzzaman Payel, Bilal Khan, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Nathan Edward, Shafiul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Sabbir Hossain Batter Yasir Ali Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Jishan Alam Batter Saad Nasim All-rounder Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper Akbar Ali All-rounder Shafiul Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Sunzamul Islam Bowler

Durbar Rajshahi Team Form

Durbar Rajshahi remain unpredictable since their newly-formed squad is going to play for the first time.

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Head-to-Head

With Durbar Rajshahi being a new franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League, there is no established head-to-head record with Fortune Barishal.

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Betting Odds

Fortune Barishal to have a better opening partnership than Durbar Rajshahi

Durbar Rajshahi do not have any record to show for themselves as a new franchise with no experience in the tournament. However, Fortune Barishal were a highly successful team in the previous season and they had an opening partnership which consistently progressed over the course of the season. Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the openers for Fortune Barishal and they added 76, 21 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the last three games of the tournament. Seeing as they improved steadily, they are expected to achieve a superior first partnership against Durbar Rajshahi’s opening order.

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium, null Fortune Barishal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Durbar Rajshahi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Best Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Batter

Tamim Iqbal was Fortune Barishal’s leading run scorer in the previous season of the BPL where the skipper notched up 492 runs in 15 innings. Over the course of the season, he achieved three half-centuries and an average of 35.14, making him the top pick to be their standout batter once again.

Anamul Haque to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Batter

Anamul Haque, playing for Khulna Tigers last season, emerged as the team’s top batter with a total of 296 runs in 12 innings. He was incredibly reliable as a run-getter for the team, evidenced by the fact that he scored three half-centuries. With an average of 32.88, he is expected to lead the charge for Durbar Rajshahi this time.

Fortune Barishal vs Durbar Rajshahi Best Bowlers

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Fortune Barishal’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Saifuddin was the top wicket-taker for Fortune Barishal in the last season of the tournament with 15 wickets in nine innings. He was their most consistent bowler in their campaign and his excellent average of 15.66 makes him the leading contender for the upcoming match.

Taskin Ahmed to be Durbar Rajshahi’s Best Bowler

Taskin Ahmed was a part of Durdanto Dhaka in the last season where he was the team’s second highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 12 innings. His average of 28.15 was slightly mediocre but he is anticipated to return stronger than before and come good in the next fixture against Fortune Barishal.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Durbar Rajshahi to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch) Fortune Barishal were a force to be reckoned with and their march to the final was admirable, considering their losing streak at the start of the campaign. They certainly have a powerful lineup coming into the new season and have the potential to overcome Durbar Rajshahi, especially as the reigning champions of the Bangladesh Premier League. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







