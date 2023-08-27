JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
JAM
55%
Chance of Winning
GAW
45%
T20
Warner Park
Facts
- Brandon King has scored two half centuries in two games so far.
- Jamaica Tallawahs have scored the most boundaries and sixes thus far in this tournament.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Even though it's hard to make much sense of the table considering so many games have been called off this season, it's fair to say both teams have had similar start to the season and one can make a valid argument to say Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the two best teams of the tournament thus far as both team remain unbeaten in the competition thus far. As per our calculations, Jamaica Tallawahs hold a slight edge as we head into fixtures.
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 55%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 45%
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Jamaica Tallawahs openers have had a solid start to the season with Brandon King being in the centre of everything good thus far. In the two games, the defending champions have constituted 44 and 52 runs opening partnership and have conceded 22 and 24 runs in those games. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors haven’t had good start to the games as have constituted opening partnership of 2 and 14 runs thus far which makes us believe Jamaica Tallawahs would have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
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Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
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Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
The defending champions have kicked off the campaign in some style. Apart from the game against Barbados Royals which was abandoned and points were shared, Jamaica Tallawahs have gone perfect in other two games and are currently top of the table.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
After a successful last season, Guyana Amazon Warriors started off the season with one point as their game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off. But in the last game against SKN Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game by 65 runs.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 15-10 in this fixture. But in the recent past Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of the three games which makes this fixture a very interesting proposition.
Head to Head:
Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 15
No Result: 1
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Jamaica Tallawahs to score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs scored the most boundaries last year with an average of 11.75 boundaries a game on the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors averaged 11.18. With both teams so identical in regards to boundaries, what differentiates both sides is the fact defending champions scored more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors in both head to head games. This year once again Jamaica Tallawahs leads the chart in terms of no. of boundaries scored thus far and looking at the trend we firmly believe Jamaica Tallawahs would score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming fixture.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters
Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
The defending champions have started off the season in some style and Brandon King once again has been the centrepiece of everything. With two half centuries in two games, last year's top scorer is on course to repeat the feat and is without doubt our top pick for the game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Even though Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Shai Hope made the most impact last season and ended up with better average. This year, Hope has once again had a solid start as he scored 54 off 34 balls which makes him our top pick for the game
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Salman Irshad to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Salman Irshad had a terrific start to the season and has overshadowed Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir and has ended up with five wickets in two games thus far. Looking at his current form we believe Irshad would have a good game and would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie had an underwhelming season last year. This year, Motie has had a stunning start to the season as he single handedly dismantled SKN Patriots as he ended up with 4/29 which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jamaica Tallawahs
The defending champions have managed to have a good start to the season after they second game was washed out. With two wins in three games, Jamaica Tallawahs are on five points and are on top of the points table. In the last game against SKN Patriots, Brandon King smashed another half century as Jamaica Tallawahs managed to chase down 156 and won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors were solid in the group stages last year as they ended up second on the table with 11 points onboard. This year once again Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a similar start and after the first game was called off, they secured maximum points against SKN Patriots and secured their first win of the season.
It's been a tough call for the Bookmakers to provide odds on this game which is probably why they have been sitting on the fence in this game giving both sides pretty identical odds for the upcoming fixture. We believe defending champions would have enough in the tank to take home maximum points.
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 1.87 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.93 (PariMatch)