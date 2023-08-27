JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction JAM 55 % Chance of Winning GAW 45 % Bet Now! Jamaica Tallawahs take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 11th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 27 at 4:30 AM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Even though it's hard to make much sense of the table considering so many games have been called off this season, it's fair to say both teams have had similar start to the season and one can make a valid argument to say Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors are the two best teams of the tournament thus far as both team remain unbeaten in the competition thus far. As per our calculations, Jamaica Tallawahs hold a slight edge as we head into fixtures.

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 55%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs openers have had a solid start to the season with Brandon King being in the centre of everything good thus far. In the two games, the defending champions have constituted 44 and 52 runs opening partnership and have conceded 22 and 24 runs in those games. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors haven’t had good start to the games as have constituted opening partnership of 2 and 14 runs thus far which makes us believe Jamaica Tallawahs would have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

The defending champions have kicked off the campaign in some style. Apart from the game against Barbados Royals which was abandoned and points were shared, Jamaica Tallawahs have gone perfect in other two games and are currently top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

After a successful last season, Guyana Amazon Warriors started off the season with one point as their game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off. But in the last game against SKN Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game by 65 runs.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 15-10 in this fixture. But in the recent past Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of the three games which makes this fixture a very interesting proposition.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 15

No Result: 1

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Jamaica Tallawahs to score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Tallawahs scored the most boundaries last year with an average of 11.75 boundaries a game on the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors averaged 11.18. With both teams so identical in regards to boundaries, what differentiates both sides is the fact defending champions scored more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors in both head to head games. This year once again Jamaica Tallawahs leads the chart in terms of no. of boundaries scored thus far and looking at the trend we firmly believe Jamaica Tallawahs would score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

The defending champions have started off the season in some style and Brandon King once again has been the centrepiece of everything. With two half centuries in two games, last year's top scorer is on course to repeat the feat and is without doubt our top pick for the game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Even though Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Shai Hope made the most impact last season and ended up with better average. This year, Hope has once again had a solid start as he scored 54 off 34 balls which makes him our top pick for the game

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Salman Irshad to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Salman Irshad had a terrific start to the season and has overshadowed Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir and has ended up with five wickets in two games thus far. Looking at his current form we believe Irshad would have a good game and would be our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie had an underwhelming season last year. This year, Motie has had a stunning start to the season as he single handedly dismantled SKN Patriots as he ended up with 4/29 which makes him our top pick for the game.