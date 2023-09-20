STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction
STL
55%
Chance of Winning
JAM
45%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- Both teams squared off in the same round last season, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to knock out Saint Lucia Kings in-route to the championship.
- With 50 sixes, Saint Lucia Kings have scored the fewest sixes in the tournament.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning
Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs head into the eliminator round with margin of error down to bare minimum. Both teams have had their ups and downs in the campaign but all that matters is the final standings on the table and it's fair to say both teams did enough to seal a place in the playoffs. This seems to be a rematch of last year's eliminator round where Jamaica Tallawahs knocked out Saint Lucia Kings out of the competitions which could make things pretty feisty this term. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are slight favourites as they head into the game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 55%
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 45%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shamarh Brooks has failed to reach the heights of the first few games where he had a solid start to the season. Since then in the last five games, Brooks has managed to score 0, 9, 10, 19 and 13 averaging 10.2 runs in the last five fixtures. We believe Brooks struggles to score well in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction
Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first. In the last three of the four games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first on this wicket.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Roshon Primus
|
Batter
|
Matthew Forde
|
All-rounder
|
Kharry Pierre
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings had a promising start to the season but how things panned out in the final half there seems to be more questions than answers. Saint Lucia Kings managed to bag just one win in the last four games which includes a demoralising defeat against Jamaica Tallawahs in the final game of the season.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
Jamaica Tallawahs had an underwhelming campaign in the group stage but when it mattered they managed to bag back to back wins in the last two games and qualified for the playoffs this term.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head
Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Saint Lucia Kings 14-7 in this fixture which includes a double this year. Last year both teams met in the eliminator, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to knock out Saint Lucia Kings in-route to the championship.
Head to Head:
Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 14
Saint Lucia Kings win: 7
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds
Jamaica Tallawahs to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings struggles at the top end has been pretty evident in the second half of the season. In the last four games their average opening stand has been 12.25 which is far below their tournament average which is 39.25. What makes bet tip in our favour is the fact in each of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening stand than they have been able to manage. Even though Jamaica Tallawah haven’t been that consistent at the top end, they have done well in the head to head game. Twice the defending champions managed an opening stand of 44 against Saint Lucia Kings and in each game Saint Lucia Kings failed to get a good start which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter
Looking at the group stages there is no other batter in the Saint Lucia Kings line up who can come close to Johnson Charles. He has been the standout performer for his team and one of the reasons why Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs this season which is probably why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
Even though Brandon King has had a hit and a miss kind of a campaign, he remains the key if Jamaica Tallawahs aspire to be crowned once again. Even though King missed the final game of the season we believe him to be ready for the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers
Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler
Even though Alzarri Joseph had an underwhelming game in the last outing that doesn’t change the fact that he has been sensational this season. With 11 wickets in this campaign he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Mohammad Amir has had a sensational season thus far and with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs and just a wicket shy of Jason Holder who leads the wicket tally in this campaign. In the last game against Saint Lucia Kings, Amir ended up with 4/19 which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings was the better of two sides in the group stage which is probably why they finished third one point clear of Jamaica Tallawahs. But their form in the tail end of the season was pretty alarming as they lost three of the last four games heading into the fixture which includes a 122 run loss against the defending champions in the final game of the season.
Jamaica Tallawahs haven't had a great campaign this season which is pretty much similar to last championship campaign where they just did enough to get over the line in the group stages but once playoff approached they managed to turn the screws and eventually were handsomely rewarded.
Looking at the odds it seems as if the bookmakers are sitting on the edge on this one even though they have picked Saint Lucia Kings as favourites. Looking at how the season unfolded even though Jamaica Tallawahs struggled in the group stage, they still managed to do a double over Saint Lucia Kings which makes us believe they would scrap through to the next round.
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 1.88 (PariMatch)
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 1.92 (PariMatch)