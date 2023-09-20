STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction STL 55 % Chance of Winning JAM 45 % Bet Now! Saint Lucia Kings take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the playoffs of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 20 at 4:30 AM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs head into the eliminator round with margin of error down to bare minimum. Both teams have had their ups and downs in the campaign but all that matters is the final standings on the table and it's fair to say both teams did enough to seal a place in the playoffs. This seems to be a rematch of last year's eliminator round where Jamaica Tallawahs knocked out Saint Lucia Kings out of the competitions which could make things pretty feisty this term. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are slight favourites as they head into the game.

Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 55%

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 45%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shamarh Brooks has failed to reach the heights of the first few games where he had a solid start to the season. Since then in the last five games, Brooks has managed to score 0, 9, 10, 19 and 13 averaging 10.2 runs in the last five fixtures. We believe Brooks struggles to score well in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction

Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first. In the last three of the four games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings had a promising start to the season but how things panned out in the final half there seems to be more questions than answers. Saint Lucia Kings managed to bag just one win in the last four games which includes a demoralising defeat against Jamaica Tallawahs in the final game of the season.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

Jamaica Tallawahs had an underwhelming campaign in the group stage but when it mattered they managed to bag back to back wins in the last two games and qualified for the playoffs this term.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head

Jamaica Tallawahs have edged Saint Lucia Kings 14-7 in this fixture which includes a double this year. Last year both teams met in the eliminator, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to knock out Saint Lucia Kings in-route to the championship.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 14

Saint Lucia Kings win: 7

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Jamaica Tallawahs to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings struggles at the top end has been pretty evident in the second half of the season. In the last four games their average opening stand has been 12.25 which is far below their tournament average which is 39.25. What makes bet tip in our favour is the fact in each of the last three games they have conceded a bigger opening stand than they have been able to manage. Even though Jamaica Tallawah haven’t been that consistent at the top end, they have done well in the head to head game. Twice the defending champions managed an opening stand of 44 against Saint Lucia Kings and in each game Saint Lucia Kings failed to get a good start which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some great financial gains.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter

Looking at the group stages there is no other batter in the Saint Lucia Kings line up who can come close to Johnson Charles. He has been the standout performer for his team and one of the reasons why Saint Lucia Kings made the playoffs this season which is probably why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Even though Brandon King has had a hit and a miss kind of a campaign, he remains the key if Jamaica Tallawahs aspire to be crowned once again. Even though King missed the final game of the season we believe him to be ready for the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

Even though Alzarri Joseph had an underwhelming game in the last outing that doesn’t change the fact that he has been sensational this season. With 11 wickets in this campaign he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Mohammad Amir has had a sensational season thus far and with 15 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs and just a wicket shy of Jason Holder who leads the wicket tally in this campaign. In the last game against Saint Lucia Kings, Amir ended up with 4/19 which makes him our top pick for the game.