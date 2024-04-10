Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction DOL 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The CSA T20 Challenge 2024 has reached its 39th game where Dolphins and Titans will meet each other in another 20 over game. The match will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban on April 10, 2024. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Dolphins vs Titans Chances of Winning

Titans did what no one could do in the current season of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. They are the first team to beat the Warriors in the tournament. With that, they have three wins and four losses in the competition. Titans are positioned at the 5th place of the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of -0.144. Although Titans are placed lower in the standings, they have a good fighting spirit as observed in the last game. This could be their opportunity to get back in the competition.

Dolphins are having a good campaign in the competition. Despite the inconsistencies, the team managed to leap above in the points table. The team is coming from a win against North West. With five wins and four losses, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. Dolphins have 23 points and a net run rate of 0.394. Dolphins will come in strong against the Titans in the next game.

Titans chance of winning - 45%

Dolphins chance of winning - 55%

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Dolphins vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Titans have a strong batting order and performed very well in their campaign so far. However, opening order has not been their strong suit in the competition. The team experimented a lot for the opening order in their campaign but could not find the right fit as the openers lost their wickets very early in the initial games. The team posted the scores of 12, 23, 1 & 1 runs in the first four games before 1st dismissal. The opening order changed to Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joshua van Heerden and Steve Stolk later on and produced better results. The team posted the scores of 31, 50, 24, 10 & 66 runs before their first dismissals in the next five games. Pretorius, van Heerden and Stolk average at 21.83, 24.33 & 14.33 respectively in the current competition. In their last contest against Dolphins, the Titans scored 31 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, the Titans are very likely to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game.

Dolphins vs Titans Toss Prediction

Kingsmead's pitch in Durban is renowned for its challenging conditions, providing early assistance to seam bowlers. The new ball will play a pivotal role for both teams, as they aim to secure early wickets and set a positive tone for the match. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to become more favourable for batters, characterised by even bounce and good pace. Teams opting to bat first will be targeting a score surpassing 170, which is deemed a par score on this track.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24 degree Celsius. There is no predictions of rain on the day but it will be particularly windy.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Keshav Maharaj(Captain), Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Ottniel Baartman, Okuhle Cele, Daryn Dupavillon, Odirile Modimokoane, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Prenelan Subrayen (c) All-rounder Marques Ackerman Batter Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Andile Simelane All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler JJ Smuts All-rounder Okuhle Cele Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins won their last outing against North West by 19 runs. They were decent with the bat but impressed everyone with their bowling performance.

Titans Player List

Rivaldo Moonsamy, Aiden Markram (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Jack Lees, Neil Brand, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donovan Ferreira, lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Steve Stolk Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Neil Brand Batter Dayyan Galiem Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Aaron Phangiso (c) Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Recent Form

The Titans are coming from a loss in their campaign. After a win over the Warriors, the Titans lost their last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 6 wickets. They need major improvements in their bowling area.

Dolphins vs Titans Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Titans lead the tally by 4-1.

Head-to-Head Records

Dolphins - 1

Titans - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds

The Titans went against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. The Titans batted first and amassed 165 for 6 wickets in their innings. Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed 58 runs, opening for the team. However, the bowlers could not do very well in restricting KZN under the target. KZN surpassed the target and won the game by 6 wickets. Dayyan Galiem picked 2 wickets, highest from the team.

The Dolphins clashed against North West in the last game. Batting first, Dolphins accumulated 173 runs for 8 wickets. Marques Ackerman smashed an unbeaten 72 while Eathan Bosch struck 66 runs in the game. The Dolphin bowlers were also efficient in the game and restricted North West at 154, to win the game by 19 runs. Okuhle Cele picked 3 wickets in the game. Dolphins are well equipped in their batting and bowling order and must look for stepping higher in the standings.

Dolphins vs Titans T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.854 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Titans Best Batters

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’s Best Batter

Marques Ackerman has made a significant improvement to the batting order as soon as he entered the team. He has played 5 innings and scored 189 runs at an average of 94.5. He scored 72 off 46 balls in the last game and will be expected to score well in the next game.

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be Titans’ Best Batter

Rivaldo Moonsamy is a terrific batter. He has scored 278 runs in 9 innings at an average of 30.88. He is the team’s top scorer and will be expected to score high in the next game as well.

Dolphins vs Titans Best Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Titans’s Best Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi was a phenomenal find. He performed well in every opportunity provided to him and carried the same momentum. He has picked 9 wickets in 8 games. He has an economy rate of 8.08 in the competition. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Titans.

Ottniel Baartman to be Dolphins’s Best Bowler

Ottniel Baartman is a talented bowler from the Dolphins. He has picked 11 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 7.72 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will go in as the best bowling pick for Dolphins in the next game.