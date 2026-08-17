Kapil Dev’s Elite Record Now Has Ravindra Jadeja’s Name on It
Ravindra Jadeja has crossed the 350 wickets mark in the longest format of the game. With this, he is now the 2nd Indian player to cross 4000 runs and 350 wickets in Test format. The only player who managed to achieve this record before him was Kapil Dev.
Ravindra Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the finest all-rounders for the Indian team over the last two decades. He has been dominating for the team in the longest format of the game not just with the ball, but also with the bat.
Recently in the first Test match against Sri Lanka, he has been able to complete the 350 wickets mark in this format. And with this, he is now the fourth overall and 2nd Indian player to cross 4000 runs and 350 wickets in the longest format of the game.
The only players who have achieved this record before Jadeja were Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, and Daniel Vettori. All of these stars have been able to script their names in the history books by their dominance with the bat and ball. Now, Jadeja has become the second Indian to join this list after Kapil Dev.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja has been a versatile player for the Indian team. In the Asian conditions he is able to contribute well with his spin deliveries, and as soon as India is scheduled to play in SENA countries, he unleashes his inner beast with the bat as well. As he has now joined Kapil Dev in the iconic record of 4000 Test runs and 350 Test wickets, he will aim to make it even more historic by contributing more to the Indian team.