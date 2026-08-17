Ravindra Jadeja has been a versatile player for the Indian team. In the Asian conditions he is able to contribute well with his spin deliveries, and as soon as India is scheduled to play in SENA countries, he unleashes his inner beast with the bat as well. As he has now joined Kapil Dev in the iconic record of 4000 Test runs and 350 Test wickets, he will aim to make it even more historic by contributing more to the Indian team.