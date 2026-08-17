Sourav Ganguly Was Ready to Give Up Captaincy After April Fool’s Prank
Harbhajan Singh remembered playing a prank in April of 2005 that left Sourav Ganguly feeling like his team members betrayed him. The players, including Yuvraj Singh, had prepared fake news clippings with bogus remarks that allegedly Ganguly had uttered about other players.
Senior players Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were also seen to join the prank, making it even more realistic! They staged the entire interrogation of Ganguly over the alleged statements, leaving the India captain under the impression that it had indeed escalated.
The former Indian captain reportedly stated that he did not make any such comments and even claimed that if he had, he would relinquish the captainship. When a couple of players got up and started to walk out of the dressing room, the hoax was continued.
Our Take
This is a perfect scene of Ganguly's dressing room in terms of the fun-filled atmosphere it gave the viewer. Although it was a serious prank, it does show that the players were very close when it comes to one of the most memorable cricketing era of India.