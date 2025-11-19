FACTS

With 1620 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the second highest run scorer for UAE in T20 format. India A and Oman missed the Playoffs in the last campaign.

India A vs Oman Chance of Winning

India A head into this game after a disappointing performance in the last outing against Pakistan A. In the last campaign India A had a perfect record in the group stages but they head into this game which itself seems like a knockout match as the winner will book a place in the Semifinals this season.

Unlike their opponents, Oman had a brilliant game in the last outing against the host United Arab Emirates as they eventually won the game with two wickets to spare. Oman would be hoping for one of the biggest upsets in the next game. As per our calculations, India A are favourites in the upcoming game.

India A’ chances of winning - 91%

Oman’ chances of winning - 09%

India A vs Oman Prediction & Tips 2025

Priyansh Arya headed into this tournament after a brilliant run in the T20 format but has found it difficult thus far. In both matches thus far he has scored ten runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sufyan Yousuf has struggled to make an impact in this campaign. In the opening game against Pakistan A he scored three and in the last match he scored two which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India A vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain 32C 27 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 32C 27 Km/hr

India A and Oman Player List

Playing IND OMN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A head into this game after a defeat against Pakistan A in the last outing, so far they have one win and one loss in two games.

Oman Team Form

Oman were brilliant in the last game as they beat UAE and like their opponents have one win and one defeat in two games.

India A vs Oman Top Batters

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be India A’ top batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 45 runs against Pakistan. He scored a brilliant century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wasim Ali to be Oman’ top batter

Wasim Ali did not have a great start to the campaign butin the last game he scored 30 and was the leading run scorer in the match. He has been solid in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India A vs Oman Top Bowlers

Gurjapneet Singh to be India A’ top bowler

Gurjapneet Singh, much like other bowlers, struggled in the last game against Pakistan regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been pretty consistent this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wasim Ali to be Oman’ top bowler

Wasim Ali was the standout player in the last game as he was brilliant with the bat and the ball. In the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.