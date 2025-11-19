FACTS

With 749 runs, Nick Kelly was the leading run scorer for Wellington last season. With 541 runs, Thorn Parkes was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington had a horrendous start in the last campaign as they were winless after two games which also included two defeats but they managed to turn things around and won four of the last five matches and ended the campaign second on the table. They would be hoping for a better start this season.

Otago would be hoping for a better showing this season as they just failed to compete last season. Otago ended the campaign with one win in eight matches and were fifth on the table. Otago will be hoping for a better showing this term. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’ chances of winning - 71%

Otago’ chances of winning - 29%

Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Tips 2025

Tim Robinson only played four games last year and was impressive last year. Robinson ended up scoring 311 runs with an average of 38.87, he has been in great form heading into this tournament and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago in the last few campaigns. Last season Chu scored 378 runs with an average of 47.25 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Wellington during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Cloudy No Rain 18C 31 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 18C 31 Km/hr

Wellington and Otago Player List

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Team Form

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had a solid campaign last season as they won four matches last term and ended up second on the table.

Otago Team Form

Otago had a dismal run last season as they ended the campaign with just one win and were fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly once again would be key for Wellington this season. Last year he had an exceptional campaign as he scored 749 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’ top batter

Otago will rely on Thorn Parkes once again to bounce back after a dismal campaign last season. Parkes scored 541 runs and was the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek has been impressive in all formats once again for Wellington, he was solid last year as he bagged 36 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay was sublime last season as he was the standout bowler for Otago in the last campaign. With 26 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.