Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction
WFI
71%
Chance of Winning
OVO
29%
First class
Basin Reserve, Wellington
FACTS
- With 749 runs, Nick Kelly was the leading run scorer for Wellington last season.
- With 541 runs, Thorn Parkes was the leading run scorer for Otago last season.
Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning
Wellington had a horrendous start in the last campaign as they were winless after two games which also included two defeats but they managed to turn things around and won four of the last five matches and ended the campaign second on the table. They would be hoping for a better start this season.
Otago would be hoping for a better showing this season as they just failed to compete last season. Otago ended the campaign with one win in eight matches and were fifth on the table. Otago will be hoping for a better showing this term. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 71%
- Otago’ chances of winning - 29%
Wellington vs Otago Prediction & Tips 2025
Tim Robinson only played four games last year and was impressive last year. Robinson ended up scoring 311 runs with an average of 38.87, he has been in great form heading into this tournament and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago in the last few campaigns. Last season Chu scored 378 runs with an average of 47.25 and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Wellington during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Wellington and Otago Player List
Team Form
Wellington Team Form
Wellington had a solid campaign last season as they won four matches last term and ended up second on the table.
Otago Team Form
Otago had a dismal run last season as they ended the campaign with just one win and were fifth on the table.
Wellington vs Otago Head to Head
Wellington vs Otago Top Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly once again would be key for Wellington this season. Last year he had an exceptional campaign as he scored 749 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Thorn Parkes to be Otago’ top batter
Otago will rely on Thorn Parkes once again to bounce back after a dismal campaign last season. Parkes scored 541 runs and was the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek has been impressive in all formats once again for Wellington, he was solid last year as he bagged 36 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler
Jarrod McKay was sublime last season as he was the standout bowler for Otago in the last campaign. With 26 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win - 1.39
- Otago to win - 2.68
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