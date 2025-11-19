FACTS

With 747 runs, Rhys Mariu was the leading run scorer for Canterbury last season. With 672 runs, Jeet Raval was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights last season.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Canterbury struggled for consistency throughout the campaign last season. They started off well as they had one defeat in four games which included two wins as well but the second half of the campaign was a struggle as Canterbury lost three of the last four matches and ended up third on the table.

Northern Knights were sublime last season as they were the best team last term, Northern Knights remained unbeaten and with five wins in eight matches, they ended up at the top of the table and were crowned champions. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Tips 2025

Chad Bowes played five games last season and his impact was huge for Canterbury as he scored two centuries last term and scored 316 runs with an average of 35.11 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Brett Hampton was excellent with the bat last season as he scored 451 runs with an average of 41 runs. We believe Hampton will have a similar impact this season and will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Rangiora during the game with minimum impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Cloudy No Rain 22C 29 Km/hr

Cloudy No Rain 22C 29 Km/hr

Canterbury and Northern Knights Player List

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Team Form

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury struggled for consistency as they ended the campaign with three wins and were third on the table.

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had an incredible campaign last season as they won five games and ended up at the top of the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter

Rhys Mariu was one of the biggest positives last season as he was sensational with the bat. He scored 747 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval was the standout player for Northern Knights last season as he bagged 14 wickets and scored 672 runs. He was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Michael Rae had an exceptional year last term and would be hoping for a similar impact this term. He bagged 28 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn heads into this tournament after a brilliant performance in Ford Trophy. Last season he bagged 27 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.