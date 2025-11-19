FACTS

With 736 runs, Dane Cleaver was the leading run scorer for Central Districts in the last campaign. With 18 wickets, Adithya Ashok was the leading wicket taker for Auckland in the last campaign.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts struggled for consistency last season as they ended the season with three wins and were fourth on the table. Central Districts will be hoping for a similar start as last season as they won two of the first three games but in the second half they struggled as they managed one win in five matches.

Much like their opponents, Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled to compete throughout the campaign. Auckland started the campaign with a win but remained winless in the next seven matches. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 67%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 33%

Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Tips 2025

Josh Clarkson had a solid campaign last season as he ended up scoring 348 runs in five matches with an average of 69.60 and we expect him to have a similar impact and will score well in the upcoming game.

Siddhesh Dixit struggled for consistency last season as he ended up scoring 316 runs with an average of 24.30. We expect Dixit to struggle once again this season and to score low in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Palmerston North during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Cloudy Light Rain 23C 14 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 23C 14 Km/hr

Central Districts and Auckland Player List

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Team Form

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with three wins in eight matches.

Auckland Team Form

Auckland had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with one win in eight matches.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Edward Moore to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver had an incredible campaign last term as he was the standout batter last season. With 736 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kamo Phiri to be Auckland’ top batter

Bevon Jacobs was one of the most consistent players last season for Auckland as he ended up with 476 runs and was one of the leading run scorers for Auckland last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Josh Breed to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Jayden Lennox would be hoping for a similar impact as last season as he was sensational last season. With 24 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’ top bowler

Adithya Ashok was sublime last season and has been the standout bowler for the last couple of seasons. Last year he bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.