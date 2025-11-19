FACTS

With 1653 runs, Alishan Sharafu is the second highest run scorer for UAE in T20 format. United Arab Emirates and Pakistan A missed the Playoffs in the last campaign.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan A Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates struggles continued in the last game as they struggled in what was a must win game against Oman. United Arab Emirates batted first and scored 154 runs and Oman managed to chase the target. UAE have lost back to back games and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan were sublime in the last game against India A as they dominated the game from the start. Pakistan eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare and have a perfect record so far in this tournament. As per our calculations, Pakistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 14%

Pakistan A’ chances of winning - 86%

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan A Prediction & Tips 2025

Mayank Kumar’s struggles continued in the last game as he scored two runs against Oman. Once again he has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 20 runs in two games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Mohammad Naeem has struggled to make an impact this season as he scored six in the opening game against Oman and in the last game he scored 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Clear No Rain 32C 27 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 32C 27 Km/hr

United Arab Emirates and Pakistan A Player List

Playing UAE PAK First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have had a dismal campaign this season as they have lost both games thus far.

Pakistan A Team Form

Pakistan A have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have won both games thus far.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan A Top Batters

Alishan Sharafu to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Alishan Sharafu has been brilliant for the United Arab Emirates prior to this tournament. In the last game he scored 33 off 28 balls against Oman and we expect him to make a big impact in the upcoming game.

Maaz Sadaqat to be Pakistan A’ top batter

Maaz Sadaqat has been sensational so far in this campaign. In the opening game he scored 96 runs and in the last game against India he scored 79 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan A Top Bowlers

Muhammad Rohid to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Rohid did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last game he was outstanding and bagged three wickets. He also had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saad Masood to be Pakistan A’ top bowler

Saad Masood has been the standout bowler for Pakistan A in this campaign as he has been consistent and has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.