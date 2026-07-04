Dolphins vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Dolphins vs Lions Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Dolphins is 40% and of Lions is 60%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

It’s the seventh game for both teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Dolphins currently sit seventh in the table. While the Lions are first in the table with only one loss so far in the league. We predict an easy victory for the Lions.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dolphins vs Lions Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely take a look at. Dolphins Fall of 1st Wicket Under (30.5) is priced at 1.83 and Duanne Oliver to be Lions Top Bowler is priced at 3.75.

Weather Report

With a 1% probability of precipitation and 69% cloud cover, the chances of rain are very low. The rains are not expected to affect the game majorly at Kingsmead, Durban.

Dolphins Player List

Lifa Ntanzi, Bryce Parsons, Thamsanga Kumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Tshepang Dithole, Grant Roelofsen, JJ Smuts, Ruan de Swardt, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bradley Porteous, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini, Marques Ackerman.

Dolphins Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tshepang Dithole Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicketkeeper JJ Smuts Batsman Ruan de Swardt Batsman Jason Smith Batsman Andile Phehlukwayo Bowling Allrounder Bradley Porteous Batsman Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowling Allrounder Thando Ntini Bowler

Lions Player List

Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder, Tladi Bokako.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wnadile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutjo Sipamla Bowler

Dolphins vs Lions Head to Head

The last time Dolphins and Lions faced each other was in the 19th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the game by 3 wickets. The lions won the toss and elected to field first. Andile Phehlukwayo scored an incredible 100 of 117 balls to propel the Dolphins to a score of 224/8. Eathan Bosch (68) was the other pick of the batsman for the Dolphins. In terms of bowling, Codi Yusuf (10-1-26-4) and Malusi Siboto (10-0-29-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Lions. Connor Esterhuizen (52) and Joshua Richards (44) set up a wonderful chase for the Lions to win the game. Andile Phehlukwayo (5-0-37-2) and Odirile Modimokoane (10-0-33-1) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dolphins in the losing cause.

Matches played between Dolphins and Lions: 5 Matches

Matches won by Dolphins: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 2 Matches

Matches won by Lions: 2 Matches

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Odds

As per market odds, Dolphins to win the match is priced at 2.40 and Lions to win the game is priced at 1.53. The bookies clearly favour the Lions to win this game.