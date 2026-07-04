Lions vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

The winning probability of the Lions is 55% and of Western Province is 45%.

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Our Prediction

It’s the finals of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. The lions finished the league stage by losing only one game and winning the other six. Western Province on the other hand lost 2 games, one of which came against the Lions. Based on the forms the Lions are in and the fact that they topped the league, we predict a win for them in the finals.

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Lions vs Western Province Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Lions are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Daniel Smith's Total Runs - 50 overs to be over 19.5 is priced at 1.83 and Ryan Rickleton's to be the top batsman of Lions is priced at 3.50.

Weather Report

With a 60% probability of precipitation and 96% cloud cover, the chances of rain are high at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It will be interesting to see if the weather affects the outcome of the game.

Lions Player List

Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Ruan Haasbroek, Shane Dadswell, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Liam Alder.

Lions Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Ryan Rickelton Wicketkeeper Wandile Makwetu Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Mitchell Van Buuren Batsman Wiaan Mulder Bowling Allrounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Evan Jones Batting Allrounder Malusi Siboto Bowling Allrounder Liam Alder Bowler Tladi Bokako Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Western Province Player List

Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatje, Tshepo Moreki, Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Gavin Kaplan, Dane Vilas, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Aviwe Mgijima, Basheeru-Dean Walters.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Tony de Zorzi Batsman Jonathan Bird Batsman Edward Moore Batsman Yaseen Vallie Batsman Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper George Linde Batting Allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Lions vs Western Province Head to Head

The last time Lions and Western Province faced each other was in the 20th match of this years CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Lions win the match by 4 wickets. The Lions won the toss and elected to field first. Edward Moore scored a wonderful 59 off 85 balls to propel Western Province to a score of 217. Daniel Smith (28) was the other pick of the batsman. In terms of bowling, Lutho Sipamla (10-1-35-3) and Wiaan Mulder (7.2-0-39-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Lions. Dominic Hendricks (80) and Mitchell Van Buuren (54) set up a wonderful chase for the Lions to win the game. Tshepo Moreki (9.2-1-43-4) and Beuran Hendricks (7-0-27-1) were the picks of the bowlers for Western Province in the losing cause.

Matches played between Lions and Western Province: 2 Matches

Matches won by Lions: 1 Match

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Western Province: 1 Match

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

As per market odds, Lions to win the match is priced at 1.61 and Western Province to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies are favouring the Lions in this game.