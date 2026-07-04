Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction

Table-toppers Canterbury will take on fifth-placed Otago in their seventh match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 season. The match will be held at University Oval in Dunedin and the action will kick start from 3:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 18.

Bet on Ford Trophy

In the match, Canterbury will look to increase their lead at the top. They have 21 points - two more than second-placed Central Districts and three more than Northern Districts. Otago are not having the best of season but with four matches left, they still have a chance to make it to the knockout rounds.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury are set to start the match as the favourites. Otago have managed to win just two of their six matches so far and their batting woes are to be blamed for it. In their last match against Wellington, they suffered a 110-run defeat after leaking as many as 392 runs. In their first match of the season, they were bowled out for 157, losing by nine wickets. Canterbury were bowled out for 133 again in their third match. Even in their won matches, the batters did not impress. The side defeated Canterbury by five wickets but took 35.2 overs and lost five wickets while chasing 161. Apart from Hamish Rutherford, no other batter in the team has breached the 150-run mark from the first six matches of their side. Bowlers haven't given relief either. Pacer Jacob Duffy and left-arm spinner Michael Rippon have taken 11 and eight wickets respectively. The former won't be available as he is in India with the New Zealand ODI team. No other bowler from the team has more than five wickets.

Canterbury, on the other hand, have done decently well with the bat. They posted 267/8 in the first match, 166/2 while chasing 163 in their third match, and 251/4 while chasing 251 in their last match against Central Districts. Tom Latham will once again not be available for the match but Chad Bowes has done a good job in his absence. He has scored 206 at an average of 41.20. Ken McClure also scored a hundred in his first match of The Ford Trophy 2022-23 during Canterbury's last match against Central Districts. Canterbury will also miss the services of their star players Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry and Henry Shipley.

With a depleted bowling attack, the batters would take the centre stage and decide the course of the match. Canterbury look ahead of Otago in this department.

Our Prediction

Canterbury look set for their fifth win despite the absence of a handful of their star players. Otago's batting unit has failed time and again and their leading wicket-taker Jacob Duffy will also miss the match as he is in India to feature in the upcoming ODI series. As mentioned above, the batters will decide the course of the match and Canterbury are the stronger side in that department. Also, Canterbury are entering the match on the back of a six-wicket win over a strong Central Districts side, and that would also boost their confidence.

Otago to win @ 2.104 (Melbet)

Canterbury to win @ 1.73 (Melbet)

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Otago vs Canterbury Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the previous edition of The Ford Trophy, Canterbury finished at the bottom of the points table. Out of their 10 matches, they found themselves on the losing end on five occasions. They managed just a single win, while four matches ended without a result.

In the ongoing season, the side has turned the tables. They are the table-toppers and look poised to make it to the knockout rounds. The fight for them is to keep their position at the top as that will give them a direct ticket to the mega final. They face Otago, bottom-placed Auckland, and Central Districts in their last three group matches. Notably, Canterbury defeated Central Districts by six wickets in their last encounter.

Otago had finished fifth in the previous season after winning just three of their eight matches. They are in a similar situation once again after winning two of their first six matches. They face table-toppers Canterbury next before clashing against third-placed Northern Knights twice. They also have a match against fourth-placed Wellington. Notably, Wellington defeated Otago by 110 runs in their last fixture. Currently, the chances of Otago finishing in the top-three is very slim.

The team with the most points will go directly into the finals. The second and third-ranked will clash against each other for a final berth.

Otago vs Canterbury Aces Match Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played at the venue so far. Teams winning the toss have elected to field first on both the occasions. The trend is expected to continue.

Weather Report

"Cloudy until late evening, then clearing. Northeasterlies developing in the afternoon," as per Metaservice. The temperature will hover around 17 degree celsius and the wind speed will be somewhere around 23 kmph.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Leo Carter, Henry Nicholls, Mitch Hay, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Ed Nuttall, Tom Latham (wk), Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Ish Sodhi,

Canterbury Predicted XI

Matthew Boyle Batsman Chad Bowes Batsman Leo Carter Batsman and Wicket-keeper Mitch Hay Batsman Cole McConchie (c) Batsman Cam Fletcher Batsman and wicket-taker Sean Davey All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Ed Nuttall Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury defeated Wellington by 102 runs to kick off their campaign. They lost their second match against Northern Knight by eight wickets (DLS method) before registering two back-to-back wins against Auckland and Wellington. Canterbury faced a five-wicket defeat against Otago in their last fifth match. Their match against Northern Knights was abandoned without a bowl being bowled. In the last match against Central Districts, Canterbury registered a six-wicket win.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Hamish Rutherford (c), Dale Phillips, Thorn Parkes, Jake Gibson, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod McKay

Otago Predicted XI:

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Dale Phillips Batsman Josh Finnie Batsman Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago District Team Form

Otago started their campaign with a nine-wicket defeat against Centra Districts. In their second match, they defeated Auckland by six wickets before going down again against Central Districts by 123 runs. Later, the side defeated Canterbury by five wickets before losing by a massive 110-run margin against Wellington in their last match.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Otago have won four of their last five matches against Canterbury. Canterbury hasn't been able to beat Otago in their last four attempts.

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to win

Canterbury look set for their fifth win despite the absence of a handful of their star players. Otago's batting unit has failed time and again and their leading wicket-taker Jacob Duffy will also miss the match as he is in India to feature in the upcoming ODI series. As mentioned above, the batters will decide the course of the match and Canterbury are the stronger side in that department. Also, Canterbury are entering the match on the back of a six-wicket win over a strong Central Districts side, and that would also boost their confidence.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Batsmen

Hamish Rutherford to be Otago's top batter

The batter is the leading run-scorer for his team with 172 runs in six matches at an average of 43.00. Two fifties have come off the bat of the 33-year-old so far. He scored 76 unbeaten runs in his previous outing against Canterbury. Overall, he has featured in 118 List A matches and scored 4036 runs at an average of 37.02. The New Zealand international has 12 hundreds and 17 fifties to his name in the format.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

The 30-year-old is the leading run-scorer for his team with 206 runs in six matches at an average of 41.20. The right-hand batter smashed a couple of fifties to start his campaign before getting out for 24 against Central Districts in his third match. He was dismissed for a duck in the fourth match. Bowes scored 15 unbeaten runs against Auckland. He hasn't much in the last two outings but is expected to bounce back against Otago. The batter has been consistent and we expect him to deliver once again with the bat. Overall, he has scored 2639 runs in 79 List A matches at an average of 38.24. He has hit six hundreds and 12 fifties in the format.

Otago vs Canterbury top bowler

Michael Rippon to be Otago's top bowler

The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his team with eight scalps to his name at an average of 22 in four innings. The onus will be on him in the absence of Otago's leading wicket-taker Duffy. Overall, the 31-year-old has featured in 97 List A matches and picked 133 runs at an average of 27.51.

Ej Nuttall to be Canterbury's top bowler

Left-arm pacer Ed Nuttall is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team currently. The 29-year-old has picked nine wickets in six matches at an average of 19.44. He has picked only two wickets in his last three innings but in the absence of all the other key bowlers, he will look to take responsibility of leading the team's bowling unit. Overall, he has picked 66 wickets in 45 List A matches at an average of 27.68.