CSK (Chennai Super Kings) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Match Prediction CSK 56 % Chance of Winning SRH 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.772 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 28 at 07:30 PM IST.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Chennai Super Kings had a brilliant start to the campaign but have lost the way in the last few games. CSK went head to head in back to back games and on both occasions they got outplayed. In the first game LSG beat CSK with eight wickets to spare and in the last game LSG won the match with six wickets to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad stuttered at the start of the tournament but have managed to turn things around as they won four games in a row. In the last game they went head to head against RCB who managed to upset the odds as they beat SRH by 35 runs. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in this fixture.

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 56%

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

At the start the venue in Chennai looked like a great wicket to bat on but as we head into the second half of the campaign in the last few games, it seems the wicket has slowed down as spinners could make a significant impact in the game. We believe this would be a low scoring game and total runs would be low.

As we have stated earlier we expect this to be a low scoring game as both sides have a terrific bowling attack especially in the spin department which could play a vital role in this game. Considering all the facts that have been stated earlier, we believe the total boundary count to be low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 12.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Under 75.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. This year three of the four matches have been won by the team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Moeen Ali Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start but have stuttered recently. With two wins in the last four matches, CSK are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a brilliant season thus far and with five wins they are currently third on the table. In the last game, SRH were beaten by RCB by 35 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 15-6. Both sides went head to head in this campaign and SRH dominated the game and won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 6

Chennai Super Kings: 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad head into this game after disappointing losses for both sides in the last game. CSK played back to back games against Lucknow Super Giants and got outplayed on both occasions. On the other hand, SRH went head to head against RCB in what looked like a mismatch but RCB managed to upset the odds and eventually won the game by 35 runs. With both teams in contention to make the playoffs this season this could end up being a potential four pointer. SRH openers have had a sensational tournament thus far as they have only once conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last six matches. On the other hand, CSK has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe SRH would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.128 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

We are going to go with Ruturaj Gaikwad as he was sensational in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants as he scored a brilliant century. In the last four matches, Gaikwad has scored two half centuries and a century and with 349 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

In the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time this season Travis Head failed to make a mark. He has been terrific for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and with 325 runs, Head is the leading run scorer for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Even though Mustafizur Rahman has struggled to make an impact in the last few games we are still going to stick with him as he has been sensational for Chennai Super Kings especially at home. With 12 wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game. .

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have a great outing against RCB, T Natarajan once again showcased his brilliance as he ended the game with 2/39 and was one of the top performers for SRH in the game. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for SRH which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.