GT (Gujarat Titans) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction GT 55 % Chance of Winning MUM 45 % Bet Now! Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians in the fifth game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning

Gujarat Titans had a stunning campaign last season as they were flawless in the group stages. With ten wins in 14 games, Gujarat Titans topped the group and made the finals in the last campaign. They fell short against Chennai Super Kings as they failed to defend the target and eventually lost the game by five wickets.

All eyes would be on Mumbai Indians after a blockbuster move as Hardik Pandya made a move from Gujarat Titans and has been trusted to lead the side this season. MI ended up fourth on the table last year and made the playoffs where they were beaten by GT. As per our calculations GT are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%

Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled throughout the campaign. Even though he scored 332 runs in 16 matches, those numbers do not reflect the true story. In the three games against Gujarat Titans, Sharma scored 2, 29 and 8 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Games between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have always been a high scoring event. The three games between the two sides saw teams score 200 plus in all three games. Looking at the quality of both teams we expect this game to be a high scoring game and total runs to be over 343.5 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Gujarat Titans 1.92 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Mumbai Indians 2.01 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Joshua Little All-rounder Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended up with ten wins and were at the top of the table. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in the finals

Mumbai Indians News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Player List

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Anshul Kamboj, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod(Wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Tilak Verma Batter Tim David Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Akash Madhwal All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Nehal Wadhera All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Mohammad Nabi Bowler

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians had a solid campaign last season as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs last season. Mumbai Indians were eventually beaten by GT in the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have locked horns four times in this tournament and both teams have registered two wins. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, GT won twice.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Mumbai Indians: 2

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans go head to head in what looks like a blockbuster event as MI traded for GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the offseason who would be in the spotlight as he goes back to Ahmedabad as MI skipper. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, MI and GT managed to share the spoils in the group stages but GT got the last laugh as they beat MI in the Qualifier 2 and made the finals in the last campaign. In both matches that were played in Ahmedabad GT had a better opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in seven home matches in the group stages, only once Gujarat Titans have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe GT would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Shubman Gill was the star of the show for Gujarat Titans as he took his side to the finals last year. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament and against MI, Gill scored a century and a half century in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter

Tilak Varma’s rise for Mumbai Indians has been nothing short of sensational. Even though Mumbai Indians struggled in the last game against Gujarat Titans, Varma scored 43 off 14 balls. We believe Varma would have a great outing against GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been the most consistent bowler for GT in the last few campaigns. Last season he ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans. Against MI, Khan bagged eight wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler

When you have one of the best fast bowlers in the world, who was unavailable for the entire tournament it isn’t rocket science to figure out he was a big miss for Mumbai Indians last season. Bumrah has been sensational since his return from injury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.