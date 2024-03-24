GT (Gujarat Titans) vs MUM (Mumbai Indians) Match Prediction
GT
55%
Chance of Winning
MUM
45%
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- With 890 runs, Shubman Gill was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Titans in the last tournament.
- With 605 runs, Surya Kumar Yadav was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in the last tournament.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Chance of Winning
Gujarat Titans had a stunning campaign last season as they were flawless in the group stages. With ten wins in 14 games, Gujarat Titans topped the group and made the finals in the last campaign. They fell short against Chennai Super Kings as they failed to defend the target and eventually lost the game by five wickets.
All eyes would be on Mumbai Indians after a blockbuster move as Hardik Pandya made a move from Gujarat Titans and has been trusted to lead the side this season. MI ended up fourth on the table last year and made the playoffs where they were beaten by GT. As per our calculations GT are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 55%
- Mumbai Indians’s chances of winning - 45%
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled throughout the campaign. Even though he scored 332 runs in 16 matches, those numbers do not reflect the true story. In the three games against Gujarat Titans, Sharma scored 2, 29 and 8 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Games between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have always been a high scoring event. The three games between the two sides saw teams score 200 plus in all three games. Looking at the quality of both teams we expect this game to be a high scoring game and total runs to be over 343.5 runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Gujarat Titans
Most Sixes: Mumbai Indians
Highest Opening Partnership: Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last season, even though four of the five matches were won by the team batting first, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Gujarat Titans News & Player List
Gujarat Titans Player List
David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Warrier, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua Little
|
All-rounder
|
Abhinav Manohar
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended up with ten wins and were at the top of the table. They lost to Chennai Super Kings in the finals
Mumbai Indians News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Player List
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Anshul Kamboj, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod(Wk)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Tilak Verma
|
Batter
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Akash Madhwal
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Chawla
|
Bowler
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
All-rounder
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Team Form
Mumbai Indians had a solid campaign last season as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs last season. Mumbai Indians were eventually beaten by GT in the playoffs.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have locked horns four times in this tournament and both teams have registered two wins. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, GT won twice.
Head to Head
Gujarat Titans: 2
Mumbai Indians: 2
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Betting Odds
Gujarat Titans to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans go head to head in what looks like a blockbuster event as MI traded for GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the offseason who would be in the spotlight as he goes back to Ahmedabad as MI skipper. Both sides went head to head thrice last season, MI and GT managed to share the spoils in the group stages but GT got the last laugh as they beat MI in the Qualifier 2 and made the finals in the last campaign. In both matches that were played in Ahmedabad GT had a better opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in seven home matches in the group stages, only once Gujarat Titans have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe GT would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Shubman Gill to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter
Shubman Gill was the star of the show for Gujarat Titans as he took his side to the finals last year. With 890 runs, he was the leading run scorer in the tournament and against MI, Gill scored a century and a half century in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tilak Varma to be Mumbai Indians’s top batter
Tilak Varma’s rise for Mumbai Indians has been nothing short of sensational. Even though Mumbai Indians struggled in the last game against Gujarat Titans, Varma scored 43 off 14 balls. We believe Varma would have a great outing against GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Top Team Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has been the most consistent bowler for GT in the last few campaigns. Last season he ended up with 27 wickets and was one of the star performers for Gujarat Titans. Against MI, Khan bagged eight wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be Mumbai Indians’ top bowler
When you have one of the best fast bowlers in the world, who was unavailable for the entire tournament it isn’t rocket science to figure out he was a big miss for Mumbai Indians last season. Bumrah has been sensational since his return from injury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat Titans
- Gujarat Titans to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch