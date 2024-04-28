GT (Gujarat Titans) vs RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Match Prediction GT 45 % Chance of Winning RCB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.996 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 45th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 28 at 03:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chance of Winning

Even though Gujarat Titans got some great results early on in the campaign their performance did not look convincing at all and eventually it has resulted in inconsistencies thus far. In the last game they got outplayed by Delhi Capitals who scored 224 runs and eventually won the game by four runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a dismal showing in this campaign as they have two wins in nine matches and are currently tenth on the table. In the last game, RCB pulled off an upset as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home. As per our calculations, RCB are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chances of winning - 55%

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Gujarat Titans have hit the least amount of sixes in this tournament. In nine matches they have scored 39 sixes with an average of 4.33 sixes a game. At home, the average drops down to four sixes a game. On the other hand, RCB averages 10 sixes a game which makes us believe, RCB will hit more sixes in the upcoming game.

Wriddhiman Saha has struggled to find his footing this season and has had an underwhelming campaign so far. So far this season, Saha has scored 130 runs in seven matches with an average of 18.57. We expect Saha’s struggle to continue in the upcoming game and he will score low in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the teams bowling first which has been the case in the last few games as four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Gujarat Titans News & Player List

Gujarat Titans Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter B Sai Sudharsan Batter David Miller Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Rashid Khan All-rounder Shahrukh Khan Bowler

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have struggled for consistency in this campaign as they head into this game after two defeats in the last three games. They have lost each of the last two games at home and are currently seventh on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Anuj Rawat All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled thus far as with four points they are currently tenth on the table. In the last game, RCB pulled off a stunning upset against SRH as they won the game by 35 runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Head to Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge in this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2-1. Both sides went head to head last season and GT won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Gujarat Titans: 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans head into this game after what has been a disappointing campaign for both sides thus far. After two wins in nine games, RCB need a perfect run till the end of the season if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand, GT has struggled to find consistency this season as they have lost two of the last three games and are currently seventh on the table. GT openers have struggled throughout the season as they tend to lose early wickets. Big things were expected of Shubman Gill after the last season but has failed to find his footing thus far. GT has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three games. On the other hand, RCB openers have done well in recent games and even though they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches they look far more trustworthy than GT openers. We believe RCB would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kings Top Batters

B Sai Sudharsan to be Gujarat Titans’ top batter

Even though Gujarat Titans have struggled in the recent games, B Sai Sudharsan has been a rock for GT in this campaign. He has been the most consistent performer for his side and with 334 runs, he is the leading run scorer for GT which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top batter

After a couple of underwhelming games, Virat Kohli had a solid game in the last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he scored a brilliant half century in the game. Kohli has been brilliant for RCB so far and with 430 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Team Bowlers

Mohit Sharma to be Gujarat Titans’ top bowler

This might feel a bit controversial but even though Mohit Sharma had a dismal game against Delhi Capitals we are still going to stick with him. Sharma has had a solid campaign for GT and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for GT so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yash Dayal to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has struggled in the bowling department which has been their downfall this season. Yash Dayal has been the most consistent bowler for RCB in this campaign and with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.