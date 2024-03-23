PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction
PBKS
45%
Chance of Winning
DC
55%
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- With 17 wickets, Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings in the last tournament.
- With 516 runs, David Warner was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals in the last tournament.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning
Punjab Kings head into this season after a disappointing campaign last year. They lacked quality and after injury to Shikhar Dhawan mid-season they lacked direction in the second half of the campaign. Punjab Kings ended the last campaign with six wins and were eight on the table. They would be hoping for a better finish this season.
Much like their opponents, Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last year as they were ninth on the table and struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. The return of skipper Rishabh Pant would be a big boost to them. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are slight favourites in this game.
- Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- Delhi Capitals’s chances of winning - 55%
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Punjab Kings struggled in the batting department throughout the campaign. Apart from their openers, no one in the batting department showed up. Looking at the venue, it's been tough for batters to bat on which makes us believe Punjab Kings would struggle to score well and would score below 84.5 in the first ten overs.
If we compare the starting 11 of both sides, with the presence of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant, Delhi capitals have far more fire power in the locker which could end up being decisive in this fixture. We believe Delhi Capital batsmen would outperform Punjab Kings and would hit more sixes in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Fours: Delhi Capitals
Most Sixes: Punjab Kings
Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
This would be the first T20 game that would be hosted in the venue. There have been a few Ranji Trophy games played in the past but considering the fact the wicket would be unknown to both teams, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Punjab Kings News & Player List
Punjab Kings Player List
Shikhar Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shikhar Dhawan
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Chahar
|
All-rounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-rounder
Punjab Kings Team Form
Punjab Kings had a disappointing campaign last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, with six wins in 14 matches, Punjab Kings finished eighth on the table.
Delhi Capitals News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Player List
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Harry Brook, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jack Fraiser, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have an even record in this fixture as both teams have 16 wins in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last season, both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Punjab Kings: 16
Delhi Capitals: 16
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this campaign after what was a dismal showing last year. Both teams struggled throughout the campaign and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. One of the biggest differences between the two sides last year was at the top of the batting order as Punjab Kings lost Shikhar Dhawan mid-season and later struggled to get a good start in games. Both teams went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils. In both matches, Delhi Capitals managed to have opening partnership of 69 and 94 and on both occasions they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters
Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter
Prabhsimran Singh had a decent showing last season as he was one of the better performers for Punjab Kings in what was a disappointing campaign. He was phenomenal against Delhi Capitals last season as he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter
If Delhi Capitals turn things around this season, David Warner would have to play a pivotal role this season. He was the stand out performer last season as he scored 516 runs in 14 matches and was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Punjab Kings. Singh ended the last campaign with 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav heads into this tournament after a brilliant showing in the test series against England which could be one of the biggest positives for Delhi Capitals. Yadav did not have a great tournament last season, we believe he will step up this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals
- Punjab Kings to win @ 2.01 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch