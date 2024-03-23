PBKS (Punjab Kings) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Match Prediction PBKS 45 % Chance of Winning DC 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.861 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the second game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 23 at 03:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chance of Winning

Punjab Kings head into this season after a disappointing campaign last year. They lacked quality and after injury to Shikhar Dhawan mid-season they lacked direction in the second half of the campaign. Punjab Kings ended the last campaign with six wins and were eight on the table. They would be hoping for a better finish this season.

Much like their opponents, Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last year as they were ninth on the table and struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. The return of skipper Rishabh Pant would be a big boost to them. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are slight favourites in this game.

Punjab Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Delhi Capitals’s chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Punjab Kings struggled in the batting department throughout the campaign. Apart from their openers, no one in the batting department showed up. Looking at the venue, it's been tough for batters to bat on which makes us believe Punjab Kings would struggle to score well and would score below 84.5 in the first ten overs.

If we compare the starting 11 of both sides, with the presence of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant, Delhi capitals have far more fire power in the locker which could end up being decisive in this fixture. We believe Delhi Capital batsmen would outperform Punjab Kings and would hit more sixes in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Delhi Capitals 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Punjab Kings 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first T20 game that would be hosted in the venue. There have been a few Ranji Trophy games played in the past but considering the fact the wicket would be unknown to both teams, we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Punjab Kings News & Player List

Punjab Kings Player List

Shikhar Dhawan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Jonny Bairstow Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Chahar All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harpreet Brar All-rounder

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings had a disappointing campaign last season as they were knocked out of the group stages, with six wins in 14 matches, Punjab Kings finished eighth on the table.

Delhi Capitals News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Player List

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Harry Brook, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jack Fraiser, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Prithvi Shaw Batter Rishabh Pant Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Lalit Yadav All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals had an underwhelming campaign last season as they ended up with five wins in 14 matches and finished ninth on the table.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have an even record in this fixture as both teams have 16 wins in this tournament. Both sides went head to head twice last season, both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Punjab Kings: 16

Delhi Capitals: 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings head into this campaign after what was a dismal showing last year. Both teams struggled throughout the campaign and were eventually knocked out of the group stages. One of the biggest differences between the two sides last year was at the top of the batting order as Punjab Kings lost Shikhar Dhawan mid-season and later struggled to get a good start in games. Both teams went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils. In both matches, Delhi Capitals managed to have opening partnership of 69 and 94 and on both occasions they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Punjab Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.861 Bet Now!

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top batter

Prabhsimran Singh had a decent showing last season as he was one of the better performers for Punjab Kings in what was a disappointing campaign. He was phenomenal against Delhi Capitals last season as he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Delhi Capitals’s top batter

If Delhi Capitals turn things around this season, David Warner would have to play a pivotal role this season. He was the stand out performer last season as he scored 516 runs in 14 matches and was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be Punjab Kings’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Punjab Kings. Singh ended the last campaign with 17 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Punjab Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be Delhi Capitals’s top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav heads into this tournament after a brilliant showing in the test series against England which could be one of the biggest positives for Delhi Capitals. Yadav did not have a great tournament last season, we believe he will step up this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.