SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Match Prediction SRH 45 % Chance of Winning CSK 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.819 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings in the 18th game of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 05 at 07:30 PM IST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had an underwhelming start to the campaign. Even with all the batting prowess they showcased in the tournament thus far, it hasn’t resulted in wins as they have lost two of the last three games. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, SRH got outplayed as GT won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Chennai Super Kings have had a sensational start to the season but they stuttered in the last game against Delhi Capitals. DC batted first and scored 191 runs, CSK failed to chase down the target as they eventually lost the game by 20 runs. As per our calculations, CSK are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’ chances of winning - 45%

Chennai Super Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The way Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have showcased their firepower in the tournament thus far. Considering the fact that in the last game at the venue, SRH scored the most runs in the IPL history, we believe this would be a high scoring game once again and total runs would be higher than 348.5.

As we have stated earlier we expect this fixture to be a high scoring game. In the last game at the venue between SRH and MI we saw both teams rack 38 sixes in the game as the wicket looked like a graveyard for the bowlers. We expect the total six count in the upcoming game to be over 17.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: Chennai Super Kings 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Chennai Super Kings 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Chennai Super Kings 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four matches have been dominated by teams bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sunrisers Hyderabad News & Player List

Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Abhishek Sharma Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed Bowler Pat Cummins All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders but bounced back in style as they scored the most runs in single innings in IPL history against Mumbai Indian. In the last game, they were outplayed by Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings News & Player List

Chennai Super Kings Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder MS Dhoni Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the first two games. In the last game they fell short against Delhi Capitals who won the game by 20 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings have dominated this fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad 15-5. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 05

Chennai Super Kings: 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds

Sunrisers Hyderabad to have a better opening partnership than Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a contrasting start to the campaign one hand Sunrisers Hyderabad has been dominant in the batting department but haven't been able to convert those batting performances into wins as they have lost two of the three games thus far. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings dominated the games at home against RCB and GT but fell short in the last game against Delhi Capitals. With the introduction of Travis head in the starting lineup SRH top order looks far more settled than CSK as both CSK openers have had some good individual performances but CSK have lost early wickets in two of the three games. We expect SRH to be dominant at home and to rack a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.819 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top batter

Even though Heinrich Klaasen did not have a great game against Delhi Capitals we are still going to back him once again in the upcoming game. Klaasen has been sensational thus far as with 167 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Chennai Super Kings’ top batter

Even though we are yet to see the best of Ruturaj Gaikwad this season, we are going to stick with him once again in the upcoming game. Gaikwad has shown flashes of his brilliance as he scored 46 off 36 balls against GT and it's only a matter of time before he gets going.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top bowler

In three matches, Pat Cummins has showcased his importance as he has been outstanding in the middle overs. Cummins has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and with four wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Chennai Super Kings’ top bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has been the surprise package thus far no one expected him to start for CSK this season but Rahman has made the most of the opportunity and has been pretty consistent thus far. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for CSK which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.