BANG (Bangladesh U19) vs SRI (Sri Lanka U19) Match Prediction
BANG
39%
Chance of Winning
SRI
61%
Youth teams
ICC Academy Ground
Facts:
- With 155 runs, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh U19 in this tournament.
- With 164 runs, Sharujan Shanmuganathan is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka U19 in this campaign.
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Chance of Winning
Bangladesh U19 head into this game after five wins in the last six games and would be hoping to continue their run in this game as a win would seal the top spot in Group B. They were dominant in the opening game against Afghanistan U19 and in the last match they beat Nepal U19 with five wickets to spare.
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year but have been perfect thus far in this tournament as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bangladesh U19 ’ chances of winning - 39%
- Sri Lanka U19’ chances of winning - 61%
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Zawad Abrar has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. Abrar scored a deck in the opening game and even though he scored 59 against Nepal U19 in the last game we believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. After failing to make an impact in the opening game he was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Bangladesh U19 News & Player List
Bangladesh U19 Player List
Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Allen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, MD Rifat Beg, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zawad Abrar
|
Batter
|
Kalam Siddiqui Allen
|
Batter
|
Md Azizul Hakim Tamin
|
Batter
|
Debasish Sarkar Deba
|
All-rounder
|
Md Farid Hasan Faysal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Shihab James
|
Batter
|
Md Rizan Hossan
|
All-rounder
|
Al Fahad
|
All-rounder
|
Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi
|
Bowler
|
Maruf Mridha
|
Bowler
|
Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon
|
Bowler
Bangladesh U19 Team Form
Bangladesh U19 headed into this game after four wins in the last five matches. They are currently second on the table.
Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Player List
Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Yenula Dewthusa, Ramiru Perera, Geethika De Silva, Tanuja Rajapakse
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pulindu Perera
|
Batter
|
Dulnith Sigera
|
Batter
|
Vimath Dinsara
|
Batter
|
Kavija Gamage
|
All-rounder
|
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lakvin Abeysinghe
|
Batter
|
Viran Chamuditha
|
All-rounder
|
Vihas Thewmika
|
All-rounder
|
Praveen Maneesha
|
Bowler
|
Newton Ranjith Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mathulan Kugathas
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year but in this tournament they have been perfect and are currently at the top of the table.
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Head to Head
Bangladesh U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sri Lanka U19 28-24. The last time both sides went head to head Bangladesh won the game.
Head to Head
Bangladesh U19 : 28
Sri Lanka U19: 24
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh U19
Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 head into this penultimate game as a win for either side would see them top the group and can give an edge as we head into the semi-finals. Both sides have been dominant thus far as they have bagged maximum points in the two matches and as Sri Lanka U19 have a better NRR they are currently at the top of the table. Both sides have struggled in the powerplay which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches. We believe Sri Lanka have a far better balling line up which gives them an edge which is probably why we believe Sri Lanka would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19
Youth teams
ICC Academy Ground, null
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Batters
Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter
Md Azizul Hakim Tamin continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 52 runs against Nepal U19 and with 155 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sharujan Shanmuganathan to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter
Sharujan Shanmuganathan has been the star performer for Sri Lanka U19 thus far as he scored 62 in the opening game and then in the last match he scored 102 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Bowlers
Al Fahad to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler
Al Fahad has dominated the first two games for Bangladesh U19 in this tournament. He has been economical and has also bagged five wickets in two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Praveen Maneesha to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler
Praveen Maneesha has been the most consistent bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this campaign as he has bagged six wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19
- Bangladesh U19 to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka U19 to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch