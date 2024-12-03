BANG (Bangladesh U19) vs SRI (Sri Lanka U19) Match Prediction BANG 39 % Chance of Winning SRI 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.623 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh U19 take on Sri Lanka U19 in the ninth game of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 10:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Chance of Winning

Bangladesh U19 head into this game after five wins in the last six games and would be hoping to continue their run in this game as a win would seal the top spot in Group B. They were dominant in the opening game against Afghanistan U19 and in the last match they beat Nepal U19 with five wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled for consistency in ODIs in this calendar year but have been perfect thus far in this tournament as they have two wins in two games and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 ’ chances of winning - 39%

Sri Lanka U19’ chances of winning - 61%

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Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zawad Abrar has struggled to make an impact in this calendar year. Abrar scored a deck in the opening game and even though he scored 59 against Nepal U19 in the last game we believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Pulindu Perera has been impressive for Sri Lanka U19 thus far. After failing to make an impact in the opening game he was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Bangladesh U19 News & Player List

Bangladesh U19 Player List

Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiqui Allen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Md Rizan Hossan, Debasish Sarkar Deba, Al Fahad, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha, MD Rifat Beg, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Saad Islam Razin

Predicted Playing XI

Zawad Abrar Batter Kalam Siddiqui Allen Batter Md Azizul Hakim Tamin Batter Debasish Sarkar Deba All-rounder Md Farid Hasan Faysal Wicket-keeper Mohammad Shihab James Batter Md Rizan Hossan All-rounder Al Fahad All-rounder Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi Bowler Maruf Mridha Bowler Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon Bowler

Bangladesh U19 Team Form

Bangladesh U19 headed into this game after four wins in the last five matches. They are currently second on the table.

Sri Lanka U19 News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Player List

Pulindu Perera, Dulnith Sigera, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Lakvin Abeysinghe, Vimath Dinsara, Kavija Gamage, Viran Chamuditha, Vihas Thewmika (c), Praveen Maneesha, Newton Ranjith Kumar, Mathulan Kugathas, Yenula Dewthusa, Ramiru Perera, Geethika De Silva, Tanuja Rajapakse

Predicted Playing XI

Pulindu Perera Batter Dulnith Sigera Batter Vimath Dinsara Batter Kavija Gamage All-rounder Sharujan Shanmuganathan Wicket-keeper Lakvin Abeysinghe Batter Viran Chamuditha All-rounder Vihas Thewmika All-rounder Praveen Maneesha Bowler Newton Ranjith Kumar Bowler Mathulan Kugathas Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have struggled in ODIs this year but in this tournament they have been perfect and are currently at the top of the table.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sri Lanka U19 28-24. The last time both sides went head to head Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh U19 : 28

Sri Lanka U19: 24

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh U19

Sri Lanka U19 and Bangladesh U19 head into this penultimate game as a win for either side would see them top the group and can give an edge as we head into the semi-finals. Both sides have been dominant thus far as they have bagged maximum points in the two matches and as Sri Lanka U19 have a better NRR they are currently at the top of the table. Both sides have struggled in the powerplay which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches. We believe Sri Lanka have a far better balling line up which gives them an edge which is probably why we believe Sri Lanka would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Batters

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin to be Bangladesh U19’ top batter

Md Azizul Hakim Tamin continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 52 runs against Nepal U19 and with 155 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sharujan Shanmuganathan to be Sri Lanka U19’ top batter

Sharujan Shanmuganathan has been the star performer for Sri Lanka U19 thus far as he scored 62 in the opening game and then in the last match he scored 102 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Top Bowlers

Al Fahad to be Bangladesh U19’ top bowler

Al Fahad has dominated the first two games for Bangladesh U19 in this tournament. He has been economical and has also bagged five wickets in two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Praveen Maneesha to be Sri Lanka U19’ top bowler

Praveen Maneesha has been the most consistent bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this campaign as he has bagged six wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.