Results Score Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

446

NOR
NOR

276

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
McBrine Andyall rounder10093113107.53
Calitz Benjaminbatsman413451120.59
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hoey Gavinall rounder1007517.510
Moondra Jai824315.3800

Latest Highlights

40.4
W

Dockrell to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)

40.3
4

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs

40.2
6

Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs

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