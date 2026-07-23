Results Score Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 23.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|McBrine Andyall rounder
|100
|93
|11
|3
|107.53
|Calitz Benjaminbatsman
|41
|34
|5
|1
|120.59
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hoey Gavinall rounder
|10
|0
|75
|1
|7.5
|1
|0
|Moondra Jai
|8
|2
|43
|1
|5.38
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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40.4
W
Dockrell to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)
40.3
4
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 4 runs
40.2
6
Dockrell to L McCarthy, 6 runs