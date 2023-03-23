Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! Bangladesh will go head-to-head with Ireland for the 3rd ODI fixture of the ongoing ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on 23rd March 2023. The hosts of the series have the lead in the series by winning the first ODI game. The second ODI game ended with no result due to rain or else Bangladesh would have clinched the series in the second match itself. Batting first, Bangladesh managed to score just 349 runs in the given 50 overs in the last ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim were the top batsmen for their team with 70, 73 and 100 runs respectively. They looked all set to crush Ireland in the 2nd ODI as well. Graham Hume again proved his worth by taking 3 wickets in the no-result game against Bangladesh. It was a crucial game for both these teams as Ireland didn't get a chance to level up the series and Bangladesh couldn't seal it. With Bangladesh in the lead, Ireland will definitely look out to draw the series by winning the last and 3rd ODI match of the series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would be eager to win their first ODI series of the year after getting defeated by England in their previous series.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Bangladesh is leading in the ODI series by 1-0 against the visitors. Bangladesh was dominated by England in their previous ODI series by losing against them by 2-1. They will now eye to clinch the ODI series in the third match against Ireland before they play the T20i series with them.

Ireland on the other hand was seen as a bit clumsy in the first ODI game and also got unlucky in the 2nd ODI game due to rain. Their performance standards didn’t match the level of Bangladesh which led them to the losing side in the 1st match. Ireland will look forward to levelling up the series by winning over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI game and sharing the trophy.

We expect Bangladesh to better Ireland again in the last match of the series. Thus, we are predicting an 85/15 winning chance of backing Bangladesh to win the upcoming fixture.

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh has a greater chance of being the winners in the next fixture against Ireland owing to their batting performance in the first and second ODI matches.

Furthermore, we have noticed that Bangladesh’s batsmen haven’t faced many difficulties in scoring runs against Ireland bowlers.

Hence, if Bangladesh bats first in the 3rd ODI we expect them to score 345 runs. If Ireland bats first, the expected first-innings score is 290 plus in the 50-over quota.

Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto from Bangladesh are the players to watch out for in this game.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is one of the best batting surfaces that Bangladesh has to offer. In the 4 one-day internationals played at this stadium, Bangladesh has reached a 300-run-plus score in all of the matches. And with the 1st one-day international with any evidence to go by, it is fair to say that any team would win the toss and bat first to put up the highest possible score on the board. Batting second on this track has its fair share of challenges with the pitch offering a little more to the bowlers towards the end of the day.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the 2nd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Monday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Squad - Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal Captain Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Shakib Al Hasan Bowling All-rounder Yasir Ali Bowling All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mushfiqur Rahim WicketKeeper Ebadot Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

After losing over the NO.4 ODI team in the World in March 2023, Bangladesh looked very disappointed about the first match of this ODI series against Ireland. We expect that Bangladesh will surely win the first ODI series of the year and gain some confidence for the T20i series against Ireland.

Tamim Iqbal will again be the captain of Bangladesh’s unit and will strike as hard as they can in the 3rd ODI game to win the series.

Overall, Bangladesh is in great touch and in a strong position to win the 3rd ODI and win the series against Ireland in the next match.

Ireland Player List

Ireland squad - Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©, Harry Tector.

Ireland predicted playing XI

Player Name Role Andy Balbirnie Captain Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Harry Tector Batsman Gareth Delany Batsman Paul Stirling Batting All-rounder Stephen Doheny Batsman Curtis Campher Bowling All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler George Dockrell Bowler Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland came from a series draw against Zimbabwe by 1-1 as their last game of the series ended in no result due to rain. The visitors will again have a series draw if they manage to win over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI match on the 23rd of March 2023.

The batters as well as the bowlers will have to contribute equally to draw the series against Bangladesh.

If Ireland aims to win and register their first win in the series in the upcoming match they need both departments to fire up in the forthcoming match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have played 12 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played - 12 Matches

Ireland Win - 2 Matches

Bangladesh Win - 8 Matches

No Result - 2 Matches

Bangladesh vs Ireland Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of Bangladesh. The odds in favour of Bangladesh winning are 1.15, while the odds of Ireland winning is 5.45. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Bangladesh Betting odds - 1.15

Ireland Betting odds - 5.45

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

Litton Das is the best batsman for Bangladesh in the ODI format. Not only that, He looked in great touch in the ODI series against India and we are confident that he will carry his form in the 3rd game.

Top batter bets for Litton Das - 4.32

Paul Stirling showed some resistance against the Bangladeshi bowling attack in the first ODI. He will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Ireland.

Top batter bets for Paul Stirling - 4.74

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Bowlers

Graham Hume needs to repeat his performance against the Bangladesh batters from the last game. He is expected to take 2 or more wickets.

Top bowler bets for Graham Hume - 4.32

Nasum Ahmed from the Bangladesh team picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd ODI. We expect him to take 2 wickets at minimum.

Top bowler bets for Nasum Ahmed - 5.5