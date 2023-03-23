Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction
BAN
70%
Chance of Winning
IRE
30%
National teams
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Batting first, Bangladesh managed to score just 349 runs in the given 50 overs in the last ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim were the top batsmen for their team with 70, 73 and 100 runs respectively. They looked all set to crush Ireland in the 2nd ODI as well.
Graham Hume again proved his worth by taking 3 wickets in the no-result game against Bangladesh. It was a crucial game for both these teams as Ireland didn't get a chance to level up the series and Bangladesh couldn't seal it.
With Bangladesh in the lead, Ireland will definitely look out to draw the series by winning the last and 3rd ODI match of the series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would be eager to win their first ODI series of the year after getting defeated by England in their previous series.
Facts
- Litton Das is the most refined opener for Bangladesh in ODIs. He failed to score huge runs in the first ODI match but redeemed himself in the second ODI match. Litton Das is most likely to be the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI match on 23rd March 2023.
- Nasum Ahmed scalped 3 wickets in the first ODI game on the 18th of March. We back Ahmed to take more than 2 wickets in the next fixture against Ireland. We favour Nasum Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s top spinner against the Irish side.
- None of the Irish batters got a chance to score runs in the second match of the series due to rain. However, considering the past performance of the player we are rooting for Paul Stirling to dominate Bangladesh’s bowlers in the final game of the ODI series.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Bangladesh is leading in the ODI series by 1-0 against the visitors. Bangladesh was dominated by England in their previous ODI series by losing against them by 2-1. They will now eye to clinch the ODI series in the third match against Ireland before they play the T20i series with them.
Ireland on the other hand was seen as a bit clumsy in the first ODI game and also got unlucky in the 2nd ODI game due to rain. Their performance standards didn’t match the level of Bangladesh which led them to the losing side in the 1st match. Ireland will look forward to levelling up the series by winning over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI game and sharing the trophy.
We expect Bangladesh to better Ireland again in the last match of the series. Thus, we are predicting an 85/15 winning chance of backing Bangladesh to win the upcoming fixture.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- Bangladesh has a greater chance of being the winners in the next fixture against Ireland owing to their batting performance in the first and second ODI matches.
- Furthermore, we have noticed that Bangladesh’s batsmen haven’t faced many difficulties in scoring runs against Ireland bowlers.
- Hence, if Bangladesh bats first in the 3rd ODI we expect them to score 345 runs. If Ireland bats first, the expected first-innings score is 290 plus in the 50-over quota.
- Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto from Bangladesh are the players to watch out for in this game.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is one of the best batting surfaces that Bangladesh has to offer. In the 4 one-day internationals played at this stadium, Bangladesh has reached a 300-run-plus score in all of the matches. And with the 1st one-day international with any evidence to go by, it is fair to say that any team would win the toss and bat first to put up the highest possible score on the board. Batting second on this track has its fair share of challenges with the pitch offering a little more to the bowlers towards the end of the day.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the 2nd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Monday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.
Bangladesh Player List
Bangladesh Squad - Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©, Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Captain
|
Litton Das
|
Batsman
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Yasir Ali
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
WicketKeeper
|
Ebadot Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
After losing over the NO.4 ODI team in the World in March 2023, Bangladesh looked very disappointed about the first match of this ODI series against Ireland. We expect that Bangladesh will surely win the first ODI series of the year and gain some confidence for the T20i series against Ireland.
Tamim Iqbal will again be the captain of Bangladesh’s unit and will strike as hard as they can in the 3rd ODI game to win the series.
Overall, Bangladesh is in great touch and in a strong position to win the 3rd ODI and win the series against Ireland in the next match.
Ireland Player List
Ireland squad - Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©, Harry Tector.
Ireland predicted playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Captain
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batsman
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Stephen Doheny
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
George Dockrell
|
Bowler
|
Andy McBrine
|
Bowler
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland came from a series draw against Zimbabwe by 1-1 as their last game of the series ended in no result due to rain. The visitors will again have a series draw if they manage to win over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI match on the 23rd of March 2023.
The batters as well as the bowlers will have to contribute equally to draw the series against Bangladesh.
If Ireland aims to win and register their first win in the series in the upcoming match they need both departments to fire up in the forthcoming match.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Head to Head
Ireland and Bangladesh have played 12 matches against each other in ODIs.
Total ODI matches Played - 12 Matches
Ireland Win - 2 Matches
Bangladesh Win - 8 Matches
No Result - 2 Matches
Bangladesh vs Ireland Betting Odds
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of Bangladesh. The odds in favour of Bangladesh winning are 1.15, while the odds of Ireland winning is 5.45. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.
- Bangladesh Betting odds - 1.15
- Ireland Betting odds - 5.45
Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen
Litton Das is the best batsman for Bangladesh in the ODI format. Not only that, He looked in great touch in the ODI series against India and we are confident that he will carry his form in the 3rd game.
- Top batter bets for Litton Das - 4.32
Paul Stirling showed some resistance against the Bangladeshi bowling attack in the first ODI. He will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Ireland.
- Top batter bets for Paul Stirling - 4.74
Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Bowlers
Graham Hume needs to repeat his performance against the Bangladesh batters from the last game. He is expected to take 2 or more wickets.
- Top bowler bets for Graham Hume - 4.32
Nasum Ahmed from the Bangladesh team picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd ODI. We expect him to take 2 wickets at minimum.
- Top bowler bets for Nasum Ahmed - 5.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bangladesh
Bangladesh is the No.7 ODI team in the World and they redeemed themselves in the first match after losing the series against England earlier this month. Meanwhile, Ireland is also playing their 2nd ODI series of the year and would want to draw this series as well after drawing the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Moreover, they might put up some tasks for the hosts in the 3rd ODI but we still expect Bangladesh to make it to the winning end and win the 3rd game.Bet Now!