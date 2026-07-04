South Africa vs England 1st ODI Match Prediction

Teams across the globe are preparing to clinch the ultimate prize of the limited-overs format i.e. the World Cup. Only a few months are left and the teams have started to play more 50-over games. The eagerly awaited South Africa vs England ODI series is set to begin in the same course on the 27th of January at the Mangaung Oval.

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South Africa vs England chance of winning

The recent forms and performance of both teams have been very contrasting. Both the teams have faced defeat in their last series against Australia and will be looking forward to procuring some momentum before the World Cup. Major news for the England team is that their star pacer Jofra Archer has finally returned to the national side after a long injury. Going by the last performance, England has a fair chance of winning the match even though the Proteas have the home advantage.

Our Prediction

South Africa last played against Australia in 2022, in which they lost the test series by 2-0. This defeat came crushing as none of the players could make a significant impact. On the other side, England is still reeling high due to their T20 World Cup win. They are looking for a turnaround in the 50-over format as they seek to remain the champions this year as well. As per our predictions, despite home advantages, South Africa will not be able to make it above par and England will emerge as winners in the match.

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South Africa vs England Cricket Prediction and Betting tips 2023

England last played an ODI series in November last year against the Aussies. Though the three lions were charged up with their victory in the T20 World Cup, they got thrashed by Australia and lost by a humiliating margin of 3-0. They will now be looking to turn around their stats and pave way for the upcoming league.

South Africa, on the other hand, last played the ODI series in October last year against India. They were also defeated by a margin of 2-1. Since both teams are now playing after a significant gap, a lot will depend on how the players adjust to the format.

Victory for England will rely on their batting and South African bowlers have proved their dominance several times. So, both the departments of the respective team will have a big responsibility on their shoulders if they want to begin their World Cup journey with victory.

South Africa vs England Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Mangaung Oval has had very distinct records. The team batting first has won 13 matches here while the team coming to bat second has emerged as winners in 15 matches. While the records don’t have much to say, the team which will win the toss shall choose to field first as chasing has been easier at this ground where the average score is 240.

Weather Report

The weather at Mangaung Oval is predicted to be partly overcast just on the day of the match. The last two days before the match are predicted to be lashed by rain. Dew is likely to get changed and conditions will be impacted on the surface. Thus, the teams need to be sure of their decisions at the toss.

South Africa Players list

Aiden Markram, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje are among the squad's star performers for South Africa. Their skipper Temba Bevuma has failed to perform in recent matches and will be desperate to show his worthiness.

South Africa squad for the ODI series

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa Predicted X1

Name of the Player Role of the Player Quinton De Kock Batsman/ Wicket Keeper Temba Bavuma Batsman Janneman Malan Batsman David Miller Batsman Van der Dussen Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Keshav Maharaj All-Rounder Marco Jensen All-Rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South African Team Form

South African players have not been in much great form lately. In the recently concluded test series against Australia, only Kagiso Rabada left the mark as a bowler. He picked 11 wickets. Meanwhile, on the batting front, only Temba Bavuma could muster a few runs.

England Players List

For England, their key players would be Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Dawid Malan. All the players have been in some great form recently, as witnessed during the historic test series against Pakistan last year in December. The visitors' clean sweep against the host spoke volumes of how dominant they have been.

England squad for the ODI series

Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

England Team Predicted X1

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jos Buttler (c) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Joe Root Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Woakes All Rounder Olly Stone Bowler Reece Topley Bowler David Willey Bowler

England Team Form

The visitors, England, have been in terrific form and their batting has spoken volumes about how dominant they can be. Jofra Archer’s return to the side has strengthened the squad already. Jos Buttler has been scoring a good chunk of runs last year and would look to continue his form as well.

South Africa vs England Head-to-Head

Talking about one-on-one records in ODI, the Proteas have a fair lead in numbers. Out of 66 matches played by the two nations, South Africa emerged winners in 31 games while England won 29 games. The rest of the matches have been called off over time due to various reasons. The teams last confronted each other in the ODI format last year where the series was eventually tied as one of the three games was called off.

In the previous five encounters between the teams, England has won two matches, South Africa has won only one match, and two have been called off due to rain.

South Africa vs England Betting Odds

To be fair, the South African team are the least favourites to win the match despite it being held in their home ground. Whereas, the England team is already in higher notions with their victory against Pakistan and their clinical performance as well.

South Africa Betting Odds: 1.40

England Betting Odds: 3.25

South Africa vs England Top Team Batsman

For South Africa, Quinton De Kock has come onto the stage and delivered when it mattered the most irrespective of the opposition team. In nine matches against England, he has smashed 273 runs at an average of 46.63 and a strike rate of 104.18

Top Batter Quinton De Kock@ (2.35) (Dafabet)

Top Batter Quinton De Kock @ (2.15) (Melbet)

England batters have had some decent performances in the past few months. They had rallied against Pakistan and in the T20 World Cup mostly due to their batting. In the time being, Jos Buttler has come out as the most dependable batter who has adapted himself to conditions as per the requirement. In nine matches against the Proteas, he has struck 241 runs at an average of 34.43.

Top Batter Jos Buttler @ (2.60) (Dafabet)

Top Batter Jos Buttler @ (2.75) (Melbet)

South Africa vs England Top Team Bowler

South Africa has very dependable bowling and considering the home ground and weather impacts, they would be expected to do more than required. Talking about that, the top bowler for Proteas would be Kagiso Rabada. He has already given several strong performances against England earlier.

Top Bowler Kagiso Rabada @ (2.95) (Dafabet)

Top Bowler Kagiso Rabada @ (2.45) (Melbet)

In these kinds of conditions, Reece Topley has performed well in several instances. His presence in the team will provide stability as Jofra Archer marks his return after the injury. Also, Topley’s figures against the Proteas have been impressive too.