KKI (Karachi Kings) vs PZA (Peshawar Zalmi) Match Prediction PZA 44 % Chance of Winning KKI 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.106 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take on each other in the sixth match of the 2024 Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday), at 2:30 PM IST. Both teams have lost their season's opening game and will look to add the first point to the tally in the next game.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Chance of Winning

Karachi Kings have been significantly weaker ever since they lost the services of Babar Azam, but they will now come face to face with the national icon in the Zalmi clash. Reeza Hendricks blew them away in the last game and their batters, barring Shoaib Malik, failed to do any sort of magic to keep the boat going.

Peshawar Zalmi had a disappointing loss in the first game despite the best efforts of Babar Azam and Saim Ayub. Their bowlers, however, were the biggest culprits, giving away runs without putting a lid on it. Do they have it in them to turn it around? Given the way their batters moved along, I would like to believe so.

KK’s chance of winning is 56%

PZ’s chance of winning is 44%

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Tips

You really can’t proceed without betting big on Babar Azam. His batting style may bring questions, but when it comes to the fluency of scoring runs, he is right up there. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has a sense of fair play to his approach and knows scoring runs on flay Lahore wicket will never be tricky. Don’t leave out Shoaib Malik, too, for the veteran has never stopped making run-scoring boring.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 12.5 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Total Extras in the match Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted as many as 69 T20 matches since the onset of 2020, with the batting first team winning 34 matches as compared to 34 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 173/6, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 187/6. Batters have had an average of 25.8 at the venue in the aforementioned time period.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be clean on Wednesday, with accuweather.com suggesting only a 3% chance of precipitation. There is a cloud cover of 7% during the match, but majorly, it will be a dry game.

Karachi Kings Player List

James Vince, Shan Masood (c), Saad Baig (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Leus du Plooy, Jamie Overton, Anwar Ali, Tim Seifert, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Shan Masood Batter Saad Baig Wicket-keeper Mohammad Nawaz Batter Shoaib Malik All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Mir Hamza Bowler Mohammad Aamir Khan Bowler

Karachi Kings Team Form

Karachi Kings massively underperformed in the 2023 season of PSL and started the 2024 season on a similar note. They would like to see things happening in a better way going forward.

Peshawar Zalmi Player List

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Paul Walter, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Asif Ali Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Aamer Jamal All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Mohammad Zeeshan Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Peshawar Zalmi Team Form

Peshawar Zalmi were the most disappointing team of the 2023 season, having finished at the second-last position, but in 2024, it didn’t change too. They started the season with a loss.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Head-To-Head

Peshawar Zalmi’s dominance over Karachi Kings is such a well-documented one that they have won 14 out of 19 head-to-head encounters in the Pakistan Super League. Zalmi have won all of the last six encounters against Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Betting Odds

Peshawar Zalmi to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.89 (Parimatch)

Peshawar Zalmi had an opening partnership of 91 runs in the last game and in the powerplay alone, they had scored 59 runs. That tells you they definitely have the prowess to score 47.5 runs in a consistent fashion. So instead of fretting over it, just bet on them to make good money.

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Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Best Batters

Shoaib Malik to be Karachi Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Even at 43 years of age, Shoaib Malik continues to plunder runs at will, scoring a valiant 53 in the last game against Multan Sultans. One of the greatest batters in T20s, Malik has 13159 runs at an average of 36.55 with no less than 83 half-centuries. You need to trust him to also deliver in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Peshawar Zalmi’s best batter (Parimatch)

What Babar Azam can do is not a thing to be doubted. With 9994 runs at an average of 43.83, the Peshawar Zalmi skipper is one of the tallest run-makers in T20 cricket, deriving a new level of magic to match his game. He has ten centuries and 83 half-centuries in the format, which makes us believe more in his abilities.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Best Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Karachi Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Tabraiz Shamsi’s wicket-taking abilities have been celebrated for a long time, simply because of the fact that he leaves an indelible imprint in the match by helping the side win more often. He has 279 wickets at a crazy good average of 22.26 with a strike rate of 18.2.

Luke Wood to be Peshawar Zalmi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Luke Wood has 136 wickets in his T20 career at an average of 25.69 with a strike rate of 18.1. He has a four-wicket haul, but in most of the games, he picks wickets at regular intervals. Back him to pick wickets and be the top wicket-taker in the upcoming game.