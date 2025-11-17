Facts

Karnataka’s Karun Nair is the third leading batter of the Ranji Trophy with 507 runs in six innings.

Arjun Azad, Chandigarh’s opener, is their top run scorer so far with 394 runs in seven innings.

The sole head-to-head encounter between Karnataka and Chandigarh ended in a draw.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Karnataka were neck-and-neck with Maharashtra in the previous game where the former scored 313 runs in the first innings. Skipper and opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 80 runs while Shreyas Gopal and Ravichandran Smaran notched up half-centuries of their own, having scored 71 and 54 runs, respectively. Maharashtra made it too close for comfort as they responded with 300 runs on the board. In the second innings with the bat, Karnataka secured an additional 310 runs - Mayank Agarwal led from the front once again as he scored 103 runs, followed by Abhinav Manohar’s 96. However, at this juncture, the sides had to settle for a draw due to a lack of time.

Chandigarh, on the other hand, lost yet another match as they took on Punjab in the previous outing. The former, having batted first, posted a mere 173 runs on the board where wicket-keeper batter Nikhil Thakur’s 63 and Gaurav Puri’s 40 were the only standout performances. The bowlers did the best they could and restricted the opposition to 142 which gave the batters a chance at redemption. However, they fumbled it as they scored a measly 195 runs before getting bowled out. They were unable to curtail their rivals this time around, conceding defeat by eight runs in the end.

Karnataka chance of winning - 78%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 22%

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Prediction & Tips 2025

Chandigarh to score low before first dismissal

Shivam Bhambri and Arjun Azad have opened every match for Chandigarh this season but their partnership has been rather erratic so far. In the four matches they have played, they added 8, 1, 62, 68, 4, 6 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Although they had two explosive innings together, they are not in a position to challenge Karnataka’s bowling attack in the next game.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground hosted two matches in the 2023 season of the Ranji Trophy where the vote was split 1-1 between the teams wanting to bat and field first. The chasing side took victory once and the other match was drawn, and the average first innings score of 210 is quite low. Based on the results here, the toss winning side will want to chase in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear and sunny skies at Hubli with absolutely no threat of rainfall, and the temperature will go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Sunny No rain 29C 18Km/h

Sunny No rain 29C 18Km/h

Karnataka and Chandigarh Player List

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Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s batters are in a league of their own considering they have Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran who are all in excellent form. They are difficult to topple and will certainly have the upper hand against Chandigarh’s bowlers.

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh are in no way, shape or form in a position to give Karnataka a run for their money in the next game. Their batters are woefully out of form and their bowlers are having a tough time defending the targets set by the team.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

Karnataka and Chandigarh met once during the 2024 season of the Ranji Trophy and their match was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Karnataka - 0

Chandigarh - 0

Draw - 1

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Karun Nair to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Karun Nair was not among the top scorers for Karnataka last time out as he scored 4 and 15 runs against Maharashtra. However, his lead is absolutely unparalleled considering he has 507 runs in six innings so far, including a century and two half-centuries. His average of 101.40 is remarkable and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Arjun Azad to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Arjun Azad has had a bit of a dry spell considering he scored a mere 13 runs across two innings in the last game against Punjab, having faced a two-ball duck in the second innings. Nevertheless, he remains their top run scorer overall with 394 runs in seven innings and an average of 56.28. He is expected to come good against Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Shreyas Gopal emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka against Maharashtra as he bagged a four-wicket haul in 35 overs, including five maidens and an impressive economy rate of 2.00. He is their top bowler overall with 17 wickets in seven innings and an exceptional average of 20.88 which makes him the top contender against Chandigarh.

Vishu Kashyap to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Vishu Kashyap was the second leading bowler for Chandigarh against Punjab in the previous outing as he captured a three-wicket haul in the first innings. He has extended his lead at the top with a whopping 15 wickets in seven innings. Although his average of 30.46 could be improved, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.