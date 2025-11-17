FACTS

With 154 runs, Edward Moore is the leading run scorer for Western Province this season. With 118 runs, Kamo Phiri is the leading run scorer for Dolphins this season.

Western Province vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Western Province made the playoffs last season and once again they have done well in the group stages this season and are favourites to make the playoffs once again this season as they have three wins in five games and are fourth on the table. In the last match, they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland by nine wickets.

Much like their opponents, Dolphins have been impressive this season as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently third on the table.In the last match they went head to head against Boland and they lost the game in super over. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Province’ chances of winning - 45%

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 55%

Western Province vs Dolphins Prediction & Tips 2025

Sello Valentine Kitime had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 runs regardless, this season has been a struggle for Kitme as he scored 78 runs in previous four games which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy has been brilliant so far this season as in three games thus far he has scored 102 runs with an average of 51. In the last game he scored 30 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cape Town during the game with minimum impact in the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Clear No Rain 21C 42 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 21C 42 Km/hr

Western Province and Dolphins Player List

Playing WEP DOL First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Western Province Team Form

Western Province have once again been solid this season as they have three wins in five matches and are fourth on the table.

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins started the campaign with three wins on the bounce, in the last game they lost in the Super Over against Boland.

Western Province vs Dolphins Top Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’ top batter

Edward Moore was phenomenal once again in the last game as he scored 41*and was the leading run scorer in the match. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kamo Phiri to be Dolphins’ top batter

Kamo Phiri was sensational in the last match as he scored a half century and was the leading run scorer in this game. Phiri has been consistent so far this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Josh Breed to be Western Province’ top bowler

Josh Breed continued this excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets in the game. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again aswith eight wickets, he is the leading wicket takerwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.