Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

Maharashtra will host Hyderabad for their 6th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on 17th January 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Maharashtra has played 5 games in the Ranji Trophy so far and is currently in the 3rd spot of the points table of the tournament with 19 points. With 2 wins and 3 draws, they would be looking for a win in the next game against bottom team Hyderabad to regain their top position in the points table of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Batting first, Maharashtra was able to score 446 runs in their first innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Azim Kazi continued their amazing form throughout the test match. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 195 runs, while Azim Kazi piled up 88 runs in the first innings for Maharashtra. Maharashtra then restricted Tamil Nadu to 404 runs in their first innings. P C Dadhe and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were the reason to stop Tamil Nadu from scoring more runs than Maharashtra as they picked up 3 wickets each. Ankit Bawne scored 152 runs, while Azim Kazi again played a remarkable knock of 103 runs in the second innings for which he was awarded Man of the Match. Maharashtra played throughout the 4th day and ended the match with a draw.

Hyderabad on the other hand is already out of the tournament and is currently at the bottom of the table. They have 1 draw match and 4 losses against Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra, Assam and Mumbai this season of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Hyderabad currently has just 1 point in its bag.

Hyderabad was bowled out at just 79 runs in their first innings by Saurashtra in their previous fixture. Rohit Rayudu scored just 23 runs in the first innings and was their best batsman. With the help of Aniketh Reddy’s 7 wickets, Hyderabad restricted Saurashtra to 327 runs. Hyderabad lost the match by an inning and 57 runs as they were bundled up at just 191 runs in their second innings by Saurashtra.

Tholkhanti Goud and Chandan Sahani scored 58 and 49 runs respectively in the second innings. Nevertheless, Hyderabad would hope to forget their past performances for the next game to register their first win in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 against Maharashtra.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

In the last 5 matches against Maharashtra and Hyderabad, 2 matches have turned into draws and 2 matches had a winner. Hyderabad and Maharashtra both have won in the last 5 matches against each other. Hyderabad last won against Maharashtra in November 2004

We expect a high-scoring outing at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune and Maharashtra to win with a 90/10 chance on their side.

We give Maharashtra a 90/10 chance of winning this fixture against Hyderabad.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra will look to get back to the winning momentum against Hyderabad after 2 consecutive draws against Assam and Tamil Nadu in the last match plus they also have a home advantage in this game.

Our Prediction - Maharashtra Win.

Our Prediction is Maharashtra to take the first-innings lead and win the game.

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Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Predictions & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra is all set to host Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in their 6th match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023.

Maharashtra openers will be hungry to score huge after an immaculate performance in the previous game against Tamil Nadu in their first innings.

We expect to see a high-scoring match on 17th January if Maharashtra bats first expect a score over 400 runs. If Hyderabad bats first, expect a score between 250 to 280.

Maharashtra is the favourite to take the first-innings lead and win the match by an inning against Hyderabad. We can clearly say that the outcome of the match can be on Maharashtra’s side.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune surface is generally known for helping the spin bowlers because it is made up of black soil. As seen in the previous match of Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu, the batters were able to play their shots easily which makes this surface a batting paradise but playing for too long has drawn both the previous Ranji Trophy matches at this venue. The toss-winning team should opt to bat first as the dew can play an important factor later on in the game.

Weather Report

The weather in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune is forecasted to be bright and sunny which will be perfect for a game of cricket. We can expect full gameplay and no loss of overs due to the rains.

Hyderabad Player List

Hyderabad Squad - Tanay Thyagarajan, Prateek Reddy (wk), Mickil Jaiswal, Abhirath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Jaweed Ali, Bhagath Varma, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Chandan Sahani, Bhavesh Seth, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Aniketh Reddy, B Punnaiah, Kartikeya Kak, Ajay Dev Goud, Tanmay Agarwal ©, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Hyderabadpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Tanmay Agarwal Captain Abhirath Reddy batsman Alankrit Agarwal Bowler Chandan Sahani Batsman Bhavesh Seth Wicket-Keeper Ravi Teja bowler Rohit Rayudu Batsman Rahul Buddhi All-rounder Aniketh Reddy Bowler Mehrotra Shashank Bowler Kartikeya Kak All-rounder

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has been in terrible form this Ranji Trophy as they haven’t won a single game till date. They are now eliminated from this season’s Ranji Trophy 2022-2. They have disappointed everyone by showing poor performance in all departments of the game. It will take a team effort from their side to beat Maharashtra.

Captain Tanmay Agarwal would once again need to fire up and score some runs for the team hoping that other batters will also join him. T Ravi Teja and Aniketh Reddy need to continue their top bowling form to make their team win their first match of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

Maharashtra Player List

Maharashtra Squad-Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad and was seen in a dominant mode in the previous match. Ankit Bawne will continue to lead Maharashtra in this edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Ankit Bawne Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper SS Bacchhav Bowler P C Dadhe Bowler Pavan Shah Batsman Kedar Jadhav Batsman Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Azim Kazi Bowler Siddhesh Veer Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Ankit Bawne led Maharashtra to draw their previous match against Tamil Nadu with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Azim Kazi. We are predicting Maharashtra to win the next fixture and make a comeback in the Ranji Trophy to regain their top spot in the points table.

Kedar Jadhav has announced his arrival in style once again as we saw him score a half-century in the first innings for Maharashtra. He was seen in tremendous form with the bat so has Azim Kazi. PC Dadhe and SS Bachhav are doing great with the ball for Maharashtra.

There is no doubt Maharashtra can still be at the top of the Elite Group B table after winning against Hyderabad.

Players to watch out for - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav and PC Dadhe.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Maharashtra both have won one of the last 5 head-to-head matches against Maharashtra. The other 2 games ended in a draw and 1 match was abandoned

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hyderabad. The odds for Maharashtra to win the game is 1.51, and for Hyderabad, it is 2.77. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Team Batsman

Ruturaj Gaikwad played brilliantly once again and we know how consistent he can be. He failed to reach the 200 mark in the previous match falling just 5 runs short. We expect him to score big this time as well.

Tanmay Agarwal is the top scorer for Hyderabad this season and it’s clear to pick him as the top batsman from the Hyderabad team.

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra Top Team Bowlers

You should never bet against the men in form. For Maharashtra, it is Ashay Palkar. He has scalped 15 wickets in the last four games and there is no stopping him.

T Ravi Teja is our top bowler pick from the Hyderabad panel.