Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Match Prediction

Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will go head to head against each other for their third match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. The match will commence on 27th December in Vizianagaram. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are a part of Elite Group B in the Ranji Trophy along with 6 other teams in Elite Group B.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Andhra Pradesh have 0 Ranji Trophy titles in their cabinet, while Maharashtra on other hand has won the Ranji Trophy thrice and finished runner-up 3 times.

Maharashtra has had a great start this season by winning their first match against Delhi. They were batting first in their last game against Saurashtra, they were bowled out at 493 runs in the first innings. Naushad Shaikh and Ankit Bawne were the top batters with 101 and 96 runs respectively.

Saurashtra batsmen stood strong with their heads held high and continued playing till the 4th day and ended the match with a draw. Manoj Ingale and Vicky Ostwal tried their best to bowl Saurashtra out by taking 2 wickets each in the first innings of Saurashtra.

Andhra Pradesh on the other hand suffered a crushing 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai in their opening game but redeemed themselves in the previous game against Tamil Nadu by winning the match by 8 runs. Andhra managed 297 runs and 250 runs in their respective first and second innings. They posted a target of 202 runs for Tamil Nadu to chase.

Abhishek Reddy and Ricky Bhui were the only batsmen who could get going for Andhra Pradesh. Shoaib also played an important role with the ball picking 6 wickets for his team during the run chase, Mohan picked 3 wickets in the first innings.

Andhra Pradesh will look forward to anticipating the same performance against Maharastra as well.

Here we are with our analysis of the Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Elite Group B Ranji Trophy Match.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Chance of Winning

Three-time champions, Maharashtra are a team to beat. The squad looks full of match winners and eager to win. They looked in good touch in the previous game as they scored 493 runs in the first innings with the help of Naushad Shaikh’s century.

Andhra Pradesh also couldn’t do much in the first gamee of the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai but got back to the winning track by defeating Tamil Nadu in the previous match. The squad contains a list of dependable players who can turn around the game. Ankit Bawne led Maharashtra in the previous game. They dominated Saurashtra in the first innings but the match was ended with a draw.

Both the teams are equally skilled but we lean more towards Maharashtra with a 70/30 chance to win the game given the past performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Our Prediction

Maharashtra, the runners-up of the Vijay Hazare Trophy have an upper hand on Andhra Pradesh given their recent performance against Delhi and Saurashtra. They also have the winning momentum. Moreover, Maharashtra has a more balanced squad as compared to Andhra Pradesh. Hence, we our backing Maharashtra to win the upcoming fixture.

Our prediction - Maharashtra to win the forthcoming game.

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Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Maharashtra has been in the form of the year since Vijay Hazare and has scored above 320 runs in the first innings of both the matches they’ve played in this edition of the Ranji Trophy. They have enough skilled batsmen such as Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad to take on any bowling attack and bowlers such as Vicky Ostwal and Manoj Ingale who can defend.

If Maharashtra bats first, we expect a score of 300 plus runs. If Andhra Pradesh bats first, expect somewhere between 250 to 280 runs in the first innings.

Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad are a major threat to Andhra Pradesh. They will look to score some runs in the first innings. They together can put a huge total on the board.

We are backing Maharashtra to win the next game.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Indian wickets generally offers good help to the spinners. As the match progresses, the pitch with all its wear and tear will offer more support to spinners. Batters might find it difficult to play their shots and to score runs especially in the fourth innings. Hence, it will be a wise decision for team to bat first after winning the toss. Remember, first innings victory is also an important factor in all the Ranji Trophy matches.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh to hover around 27°C on the matchday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some support to the bowlers with the new ball. There are very less chances of rain during the game as it's winter in India. Hence, the teams need not worry about the game being drawn or abandoned due to rain.

Maharashtra player List

Maharashtra Squad - Naushad Shaikh, Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Kaushal Tambe, Kedar Jadhav, Satyajeet Bachhav, Saurabh Nawale, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Nikit Dhumal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shamshuzama Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Ankit Bawne

Maharashtra predicted playing XI:

Kedar Jadhav has been added in the Maharashtra squad and Ankit Bawne will lead Maharashtra in this edition of Ranji Trophy.

Player Name Role Ankit Bawne Captain Saurabh Nawale Wicket Keeper Azim Kazi Bowler SS Bacchhav Bowler Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Ashay Palkar All-rounder Naushad Shaikh Batsman Vicky Ostwal Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has won 1 match in this Ranji Trohpy against Delhi and had a draw against Saurashtra in the previous match. They are currently in the 2nd spot of Group B points table. Maharashtra will aim to continue their form in the longest format of cricket from their frist match against Delhi and win the next game.

With New captains in both the matches and many changes in the team, Maharashtra looks full of confidence to take on any team in the Ranji Trophy. Maharashtra is all set to win against Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Player List

Andhra Pradesh Squad - Ricky Bhui, S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Upara Girinath, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan SHinde, Lalit Mohan, Madhav Rayudu, Manish Golamaru, Nitish Reddy, Shaikh Rashid, Abhishekh Reddy, KV Shashikanth, Sohaib Khan, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Pinninti Tapaswi, Vamshi Krishna, Hanuma VIhari ©

Andhra Pradeshpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hanuma Vihari Captain Ricky Bhui batsman Bandaru Ayyappa Bowler Ashwin Hebbar Batsman CR Gnaneshwar Batsman NItish Reddy All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Karan Shinde Batsman Lalit Mohan Bowler Pinninti Tapaswi Bowler S Ashish Bowler

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh will be led by none other than Hanuman Vihari in the upcoming match as well. Hanuman Vihari along with Ricky Bhui will shoulder the responsibility of the batting line up for Andhra Pradesh. Ricky Bhui performed phenomenally well in the previous test against Tamil Nadu.

Shoaib Md Khan and KV Sasikanth will take charge of the bowling line for Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Maharashtra to win the game is 1.42, while for Andhra Pradesh it's 2.65. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Batsman

Naushad Shaikh was one of the leading run scorers for Maharashtra with 101 runs to his name in the previous match. He also scored 45 runs in the test match against Delhi. He along with Ankit Bawne will need to keep the scoreboard going for Maharashtra in the upcoming match.

Ricky Bhui is the man to watch out for Andhra Pradesh. He scored 68 and 76 runs in the previous match against Tamil Nadu. He needs to get going if Andhra Pradesh are to seriously challenge Maharashtra. His consistency is incredible and we are backing him to be Andhra Pradesh’s highest run scorer in the upcoming fixture

Maharashtra vs Andhra Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

KV Sasikanth is our top pick from the Andhra Pradesh camp. Expect him to take two or more wickets in the match.

Manoj Ingale was seen in good touch in the match against Saurashtra. He is expected to take 3 or more wickets in the upcoming game for Maharashtra.