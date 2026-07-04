Meghalaya vs Bihar Match Prediction

Meghalaya will be up against Bihar at Polo Ground, Shillong. The match will start from 9:00 AM and will be played from December 27 to December 30. Both teams are on the top of the point table in the Plate Group. Meghalaya won a close game against Mizoram by two wickets and thrashed Sikkim by ten wickets. While Bihar hammered Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs in their first game and played a draw against Manipur.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

In the previous season, Meghalaya were placed in Group A and they lost all three games by a massive difference. Bihar played two draw games and lost to Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs in their last game.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Match Chance of Winning

Bihar can pull off a win against Meghalaya, that’s what the past records suggest. In the 2018 edition, Bihar slammed Meghalaya at the same venue. Batting first Meghalaya managed to reach 125 in the first inning and in the response Bihar took 117-runs lead by scoring 242 runs in their first inning. Surprisingly, Meghalaya batting order collapsed in the second inning and no other batsmen except for Gurinder Singh was able to reach double digit figure.

On the other Side, Bihar batsmen are in good nick in this season. In the first game against Arunachal Pradesh both top order and middle order smashed the bowlers all around the ground. Adhiraj Johri (118) and Sachin Kumar (156) were the two centurions of that match. With the inclusion of Malay Raj in the squad, Bihar bowling unit also looks lethal.

Bihar are more likely to beat Meghalaya in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Bihar, who is unbeaten in their group came up with an all-round show against Arunachal Pradesh in their first match, are very likely going to beat Meghalaya in their upcoming match. On paper, Bihar is a superior team with a more compact unit consisting of some very talented players. It won’t be easy for Meghalaya to topple Bihar as their past record against them also discourages them.

Bihar to win - 1.72 (Melbet)

Meghalaya to win - 2.00 (Melbet)

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Meghalaya vs Bihar Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Meghalaya found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy and they would want to forget that season. In their first game, they were facing Kerala, and got hammered by an innings and 166 runs. Their second match was with defending champion Madhya Pradesh and they suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 301 runs. They also lost their last game against Gujarat by an innings and 139 runs.

Bihar, on the other hand, played a bit better than Meghalaya. They drew the first two games against Mizoram and Sikkim and lost to Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs.

Meghalaya and Bihar are placed in the Plate Group alongside Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, the top two teams from the group would qualify to the Elite group for the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. Bihar definitely have the potential to climb the ladder but they will have to be aware of the competition around them.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

In the 2018-19 season, the team who batted second at this venue has won four out of five times. Batting Second, Meghalaya defeated Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. In the ongoing season, Meghalaya defeated Sikkim by 10 wickets and interestingly it also came while batting second. The trend indicates that the team winning the toss would most likely look to bat first.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the Sun will shine brightly over the course of four days. The temperature will hover around 13 to 16 degree celsius with a wind speed between 4 to 6 kmph.

Bihar Player List

Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Baljeet Singh Bihari Batsman Adhiraj Johri Batsman Rishav Raj Batsman Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Shivam Kumar Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar hammered Arunachal Pradesh in their first game by an innings and 221 runs and played a draw against Manipur. So far, the team combination has worked for them and they look well balanced as a team on the paper. Sachin Kumar, Adhiraj Johri, Sakibul Gani, and Rishav Raj made their presence felt in the batting department with impactful innings, and the captain Ashutosh Aman has performed well in the bowling unit alongside Malay Raj.

Meghalaya Player List

Meghalaya Squad:

Puneet Bisht (c), Dippu Sangma, Abhishek Kumar, Arbin Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Raj Biswa, Akash Choudhary, Kishan Lyngdoh, Lakhan Singh, Sylvester Mylliempdah, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Tarique Siddique.

MeghalayaPredicted XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh Batsman Sylvester Mylliempdah Batsman Bamanbha Shangpliang Batsman Puneet Bisht (c) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Larry Sangma Batsman Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

With two wins in two games, their confidence would be on top but they would be well aware of the competition Bihar will bring on the table. In the first game against Mizoram they won a close encounter later they registered another win of this season by thrashing Sikkim. As of now they sit on the top of the table. Raj Biswa and Rajesh Bisnoi have done a terrific job in batting and bowling department respectively.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Head to Head

Since 2018, both teams have faced each other twice. Bihar won by an innings and 71 runs in the 2018 edition and played a draw in the previous season.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bihar to win

Both teams are unbeaten in this edition and would want to continue their records. Bihar is likely to win this contest as their bowling and batting department is in form and the team doesn’t depend on any individual’s performance. Adhiraj Johri, Sachin Kumar, and Sakibul Gani have done the job in batting so far and skipper Ashutosh Aman along with Malay Raj bowled beautifully in both games.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Top Team Batsman

Raj Biswa to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

The young and promising top order batsman of Meghalaya has left an impact by his batting. In 10 games he has amassed 600 runs with the average of 42.93. Biswa was outstanding against Sikkim in the second inning as he smashed unbeaten 56 runs off 32 balls with the strike rate of 175.00. His team would hope him to bat in a similar fashion against Bihar.

Sachin Kumar to be Bihar’s top batsman

The 25-year-old southpaw has played four first class games and scored 220 runs with the average of 44.00. His highest score of 156 runs came in this season against Arunachal Pradesh, where he put his side on the driving seat. The team has shown lots of faith in him and he would be eager to perform in the upcoming game.

Meghalaya vs Bihar Top Team Bowler

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

The left arm spinner of Meghalaya is in incredible form this season. In the first game against Mizoram he scalped 9 wickets and also contributed with the bat lower down the order. He again picked 9 wickets against Sikkim in their second match and his performance will decide which team will stay unbeaten.

Malay Raj to be Bihar’s top bowler

The right arm medium pacer is slowly growing in the domestic circuit. He picked two five wicket haul in two games with economy less than 5. In 4 first class games, Raj has taken 14 wickets with an economy rate of 3.24. His best figure in first class cricket is 7/83.