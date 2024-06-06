USA vs Pakistan Match Prediction USA 7 % Chance of Winning PAK 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR USA take on Pakistan in the 11th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 06 at 09:00 PM IST.

USA vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

USA took centre stage in the opening game against Canada and it turned out to be an absolute thriller. Canada batted first and scored 194 runs, USA lost early wickets in the run chase but Aaron Jones stole the show as scored 94 off 40 and took his team over the line. USA won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan would play their opening game against USA who would be flying high after their impressive win against Canada. Pakistan haven’t had a great year thus far as they have lost the series against New Zealand and England heading into this tournament. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA’ chances of winning - 7%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 93%

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USA vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Mohammad Rizwan did not have a great outing against England heading into this tournament he has been sensational for Pakistan as he scored 406 runs in 12 matches with an average of 50.75 which is brilliant for a top order batsman. We believe Rizwan will score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan has one of the most superior bowling attacks in this competition especially in the powerplay and if we combine that with the lack of quality at the top order for USA, we expect this to be a nightmare matchup which makes us believe USA opening partnership in the upcoming game would be lower than 15.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Over 11.5 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 66.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.49 Bet on Parimatch

USA vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

USA News & Player List

USA Player List

Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Shayan Jahangir Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Steven Taylor Batter Aaron Jones All-rounder Monank Patel Wicket-keeper Corey Anderson All-rounder Shadley Van Schalkwyk Bowler Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel Bowler Noshtush Kenjige Bowler Saurabh Nethralvakar Bowler

USA Team Form

USA continued their brilliant run against Canada in the opening game as they beat Canada with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan haven’t fared well in the T20 format this year as they lost the series against New Zealand 4-1 and then got beaten by England 2-0 prior to this tournament.

USA vs Pakistan Head to Head

USA and Pakistan haven’t played a competitive T20 game thus far.

USA vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than USA

Pakistan and USA go head to head in what feels like a mismatch as Pakistan look a far more formidable outfit than USA on paper and even though there is always a chance of upset in cricket, looking at the odds it's highly unlikely in this game. In the last game against Canada, USA openers struggled in the powerplay as they lost their opening duck on zero and Canada had a better opening stand in the game. Considering the fact Pakistan has one of the lethal bowling attacks in this tournament it would be hard for USA top order to negate the new ball which makes us believe Pakistan would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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USA vs Pakistan Top Batters

Steven Taylor to be USA’s top batter

Even though Steven Taylor did not have a great game against USA in the opening fixture, we are still going to stick with him as he has been brilliant for USA and with 742 runs he is the leading run scorer in this format. We expect him to play a big role in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’ top batter

They were some big question marks about Babar Azam after last year’s ODI world cup but this year he has been sensational for Pakistan in T20 format and has scored 538 runs in 14 matches with an average of 38.43 and is the leading run scorer for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Saurabh Nethralvakar to be USA’s top bowler

USA bowlers failed to show up in the opening game and even though Saurabh Nethralvakar did not have a great outing in the last game we are still going to stick with him as he remains the leading wicket taker for USA this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in sensational form heading into this tournament as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Pakistan in the T20 format this year. This year, Afridi has bagged 27 wickets in 14 matches and is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.