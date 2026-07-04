South Africa Women vs West Indies Women T20I International

The ongoing IND-W - SA-W - WI-W tri-series has witnessed some interesting games of cricket. While the first match of the tri-series saw India beating SA-W by 27 runs, the SA-W team bounced back in their second match to secure a win by 44 runs over the WI-W team. The fourth match of the ongoing series will be played at Buffalo Park, East London on 25th January 2023. This match will be quite interesting as it will be between a team who would want to continue their momentum and occupy a stable position in the points table, while the other would want to win the match and open their winning tally.

Bet on T20

WI-W vs SA-W Chance of Winning

The SA-W team and WI-W team are almost similarly placed in the ICC Women’s T-20I ranking. The SA-W team is in the fourth spot while the WI-W team is in the fifth spot. However, if one considers the batting line-up of both teams, it will become quite evident that the WI-W team is struggling with their middle order. The batters of the WI-W team consume many balls in the middle and even after settling in they fail to convert the start that they get. This problem was also addressed by WI-W captain Hayley Matthews. While on the contrary the SA-W has looked quite comfortable and has scored runs in the middle. Considering all the factors it looks like SA-W will emerge victorious.

Our Prediction

The match is expected to be dominated by the SA-W team. In their last encounter in the series, they restricted the WI-W team to a meagre total of 97 and won the match by 44 runs. Batting for SA-W, Marizanne Kapp scored an impressive 52 off 43 balls. However, it was M Klass who stole the show with her impressive bowling. She took 4 wickets and conceded just 21 runs in her quota of 4 overs. The stats of SA-W indicate that it is a balanced unit while on the other side, WI-W has failed to impress and has been inconsistent and hence our prediction after considering all the factors is tilted towards SA-W.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

WI-W vs SA-W Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The SA-W team seems to be the front-runner when it comes to the match between SA-W and WI-W. The WI-W team has struggled to perform with the bat for a long time and even their bowling unit has performed in patches.

The likes of M Kapp and M Klass looked in good form in both matches. In the middle order, Chloe Tryon looked in good shape in their match against SA-W. The bowling unit of SA-W led by Klass is perfectly capable of choking the already struggling WI-W middle order. In their last encounter, Klass bowled a total of 12 dot balls, which tells a lot about the WI-W batting woes.

The WI-W team will rely heavily on their skipper, Hayley Matthews. The star all-rounder has previously bailed them out of tricky situations. The team will look forward to their opening batsman contributing and setting a defendable total so that their bowling unit has a chance to defend. The seasoned WI-W bowler ASS Fletcher has looked good in the series.

WI-W vs SA-W Tournament Match Toss Prediction

The bowlers typically benefit from the pitch. The most recent games played on this wicket saw low-scoring matches. Thus, if SA-W wins the toss they will look forward to taking advantage of WI-W batting woes and select to bowl first and restrict them to a low total.

Weather Report

On January 25, the temperature in Buffalo Park is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius with little chance of rain. The weather may be a problem for a good game of cricket.

SA-W Players List

The SA-W has a balanced squad to select from. They would want to continue their winning momentum and look forward to continuing their winning combination from the last match which also happens to be against WI-W.

SA-W team for T20I:

Sune Luss, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Hafta, Lara Goodall, Nadine De Klerk, Annerie Derckesen, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klass, Ayabonga Khaka, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

SA-W predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Laura Wolvaardt Batsman A Bosch Batting allrounder M Kapp Allrounder S Luss Allrounder CL Tryon Allrounder D Tucker Allrounder N De Klerk Allrounder S Jafta Batsman-Wicket Keeper M Klass Bowler N Mlaba Bowler A Khaka Bowler

SA-W Team Form

The SA-W team has looked in good form in their last matches. The team played like a complete unit. However, in the last 9 T20I’s that they have played, they have managed to win in only two of them. Laura Wolvaardt has been in fine touch and will look to continue her form. The team will look towards continuing their winning momentum against WI-W as they have a good track record against them.

WI-W Player List

The WI-W team has struggled to form a core 11. After the retirement of Dottin last year they have not yet found a reliable replacement. While Hayley Matthews has been effective, other members of the team need to step up and contribute.

WI-W team for T20I:

Hayley Matthews, Stefanie Taylor, A Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimond, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

WI-W Team predicted playing XI.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Hayley Matthews Allrounder B Cooper Batsman RS Williams WK-Batsman SA Campbelle Batsman C Henry Batsman CN Nation Batsman ASS Fletcher Bowler SS Connell Bowler K Ramharack Bowler SC Selman Bowler KC Schultz Bowler

WI-W Team Form

The WI-W team has struggled a lot in the short form of the game, their last T-2OI win came against NZ-W back in September 2022. Their middle order has been a very big problem for them. They need to sort out their batting woes.

WI-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head

In their last 5 T20I encounters, the SA-W team has won 4 while one match saw no result. The head-to-head record is heavily in favour of the SA-W team. Moreover, in their last match in the series, the WI-W team failed to trouble the SA-W team.

WI-W vs SA-W Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both teams the balance is in favour of the SA-W cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

SA-W Betting Odds: 1.65

WI-W Betting Odds: 1.30

WI-W vs SA-W Top Team Batsmen

The SA-W team has looked good with the bat lately. They have managed to score over 140 in most of their T20I matches. The top order comprising A Bosch and L Wolvaardt have looked good and have had a decent run in the last year. However, considering the recent form and record, the top batsman for SA-W maybe Laura Wolvaardt as Bosch has struggled recently.

Top batter L Wolvaardt@ (2.85) (Dafabet)

Top batter L Wolvaardt @ (2.70) (Melbet)

As said earlier the WI-W team has struggled with the bat and therefore picking a top batsman from the team would be very hard. However, their captain Hayley Matthews displays a responsible brand of cricket and thus she may be the top scorer for WI-W.

Top batter Hayley Matthews@ (3.30) (Dafabet)

Top batter Hayley Matthews@ (2.95) (Melbet)

WI-W versus SA-W Top Team Bowlers

The SA-W team has a decent bowling lineup and will look forward to restricting the already struggling WI-W for a very low total. Nadine De Klerk may emerge to be SA’s top bowler, she has a decent economy rate of 6.21.

Top bowler Nadine De Klerk @ (2.1) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Nadine De Klerk @ (2.3) (Melbet)

For the WI-W team, it will again be their skipper Hayley Matthews who has made a name for herself in this format and can emerge as their top bowler. She has an economy of 4.97 and frequently takes a wicket. Thus, she may be the top bowler for WI-W.