Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction DV 70 % Chance of Winning MIE 30 % Bet now! January 29 brings you a clash between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers in the 21st match of the International League T20. The two teams will lock horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening. These two sides faced each other on January 24, where Desert Vipers came out on top by seven wickets. MI Emirates will be desperate to settle the scores when they meet on Sunday.

Facts Alex Hales is the leading run-getter in the ILT20 2013 with 430 runs from six innings at an average of 107 while striking at 160, including one hundred and four fifties.

MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard has been superb in the tournament, scoring 225 runs in five innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 177. Pollard has scored two fifties and has struck 16 sixes.

Tom Curran and Matheesha Pathirana are coming off an incredible performance, where they defended 33 runs off the last four overs against Dubai Capitals.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers are in great form, coming on the back of victories over MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals in the last two games. Melbet rightly has them as the favourites with the odds of 1.67 to win this match.

MI Emirates' previous fixture against Gulf Giants was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that, they lost two matches on the bounce versus Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers. MI Emirates are the underdogs with 2.10 odds of winning.

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Desert Vipers have been dominant in the ILT20, winning five out of six matches while losing one. They occupy the top spot on the table with 10 points and a superior net run rate of 1.904. The Vipers are coming off a 12-run win over Dubai Capitals in their previous fixture.

MI Emirates have seven points to their credit after playing six matches. They have won three games and lost two with one game getting rained off. They have a net run rate of 0.340. Before the abandoned match, MI Emirates were hammered by seven wickets at the hands of Desert Vipers.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a venue where chasing has been easier in evening matches with dew coming into play. Out of 68 completed domestic T20 matches, 44 have been won by the team batting second. Only two matches have been completed here in this tournament, with one win each for the team batting first and second, respectively. Expect the toss winner to choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

There have been a few games affected by rain in this tournament more recently but expect a full match on Sunday. The Shariah weather is expected to be clear and pleasant on Sunday evening, with the temperature ranging between 15-20 Degree Celsius.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Shiraz Ahmed, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott, Mark Watt, Tymal Mills, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Rohan Mustafa Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro (captain) Batsman Sam Billings (wk) Batsman and Wicketkeeper Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Ali Naseer All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers defeated Sharjah Warriors and did a double over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their first three games. They suffered a five-wicket loss versus Gulf Giants but bounced back with a seven-wicket thrashing of MI Emirates. In the most recent fixture, Desert Vipers edged out Dubai Capitals by 12 runs.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates squad:

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Will Smeed, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan, Craig Overton, Zahir Khan, Lorcan Tucker, Tom Lammonby, Bas de Leede, Jordan Thompson, Dan Mousley, Basil Hameed, McKenny Clarke, Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal,

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Vriitya Aravind Batsman and Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Batsman Andre Fletcher All-Rounder Kieron Pollard (captain) All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Samit Patel All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates also won their first three matches, defeating Sharjah Warriors twice and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They then lost to Dubai Capitals by 16 runs before getting demolished by the Vipers. Their most recent fixture was a bust due to rain.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head

These two teams competed against each other not long ago, where MI Emirates posted 169 and Desert Vipers chased it down in just 16.3 overs.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to hit most Sixes in the match

MI Emirates are a team filled with power-hitters who rely more on six-hitting. Their batting unit has the likes of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher and Najibullah Zadran. MI Emirates have struck 49 sixes in just five innings compared to 39 maximums in six innings by Desert Vipers. You can back MI Emirates to hit most sixes in the match at 2.00 odds.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Sam Billings to be Desert Vipers top batter at 6.00 odds

Desert Vipers' top order could be vulnerable against two left arm pacers of MI Emirates, making Sam Billings a key player. He has scored 113 runs in five innings at an average of 38. Billings has over 4800 runs in the format with 26 fifties and has a good chance to be the top batter for Desert Vipers at 6.00 odds.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.32 odds

Nicholas Pooran has been in pretty good form in the ongoing tournament. The left hand batter has scored 165 runs from five innings at an average of 41 while striking at 140 with one half century. Pooran seems to be a safe bet from MI Emirates to be the top batter at 4.32 odds.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 4.32 odds

Sheldon Cottrell has been superb with the new ball for Desert Vipers in the ILT20. The left arm seamer has picked nine wickets in the season at an economy of under 6. Cottrell has a pretty good record in T20 cricket and is a safe bet to be the best bowler for Desert Vipers at 4.32 odds.

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler at 6.50 odds

Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the shorter format, having played all over the world. He has done a good job in the ongoing competition, picking five wickets at an economy of 7.23 with best figures of 3 for 25. Bravo bowls predominantly in death overs and is a good bet to be the top bowler for MI Emirates at 6.50 odds.