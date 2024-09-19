India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 95 % Chance of Winning BANG 5 % Bet Now! India will be hosting Bangladesh in a series of two Tests and three T20Is. The first Test match of the Bangladesh tour of India 2024 will take place from September 19, 2024. The game will be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. The match will begin from 9:30 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Prior to this series, India is considered a strong contender to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set for June 11, 2025, at Lord’s. Despite losing the last two WTC finals, India has two series remaining against Bangladesh and New Zealand. They will then face Australia, currently in second place, in a five-match Border-Gavaskar series. This series is expected to be crucial in determining the finalists for the upcoming WTC final.

Following their historic away Test series win against Pakistan earlier this month, Bangladesh now face the world No.2 Indian side in a two-Test series starting in Chennai on September 19. Captain Najmul Shanto expressed that the team's confidence has been bolstered by their success in Pakistan and is optimistic about achieving positive results in India as well.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 5%

India’s chance of winning: 95%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87 @ Batery)

Bangladesh are coming from a series win here. They faced Pakistan in the last Test series. In the two games, the team posted 31 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the two games. Zakir Hasan and Shadnam Islam opened for the side and played quite well in the game. However, batting in Indian conditions will pose a challenge for the Bangladeshi squad. Despite the experience of the batters, the Indian bowlers will not make it any easier for the Bangladesh batters in the series. India has Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj who will open from the bowling end. That said, Bangladesh will most likely face an early dismissal in the first Test against India.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 41.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

India vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, captains winning the toss often prefer to bat first in Test matches. The pitch traditionally starts out dry and slow, offering good batting conditions in the early days. However, as the game progresses, the surface tends to wear down and assist spinners, making it harder to bat in the later stages. Teams generally aim to put up a strong first-innings total to take advantage of the better batting conditions on Day 1 and Day 2, before the pitch starts to turn more sharply.

Weather Report

The mean temperature expected on Saturday will be around 34 degrees and there is 10% chance of rain.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shubman Gill Batter Mohammad Siraj Bowler Axar Patel All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the Test format. They are placed 2nd in the ICC Test rankings. The team won their last Test series and will be confident with their current squad.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto , Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

Predicted Playing XI

Shadnam Islam Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Nahid Rana Bowler Mominul Hasan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Hasan Mahmud Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Zakir Hasan Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh, led by Najimul Shanto, was fantastic in the last Test series against Pakistan. The team won both the Tests and will be confident coming into this series against India. Bangladesh has a good batting line-up and will be looking to do well in Chennai.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 13 times where India leads the tally by 11-0.

India won- 11

Bangladesh won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will field a formidable team with key players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah expected to excel across both formats. The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav could be crucial, especially on the spin-friendly tracks of Chennai and Kanpur, potentially giving India a significant edge.

Bangladesh’s hopes rest heavily on the experience of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, while Taskin Ahmed’s bowling will be key in challenging India’s strong top order. To compete with India’s formidable lineup, Bangladesh will rely on their fast bowlers and seasoned players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Their recent performances in international cricket suggest that Bangladesh can pose a threat, particularly if they capitalise on crucial moments in the series and maintain consistency against the dominant Indian side.

India vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Mushfiqur Rahim to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim has a ton of experience in Test cricket. He has played 166 Test matches and managed to score 5892 runs at an average of 39.01. He scored 191 runs in his recent Test innings against Pakistan. Rahim will go in as the best batter from Bangladesh.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be the top batter for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal will enter as the best batter in the first Test match of the series. Jaiswal has scored over 1000 runs in his 16 Test innings at an average of 68.53. He is having a fantastic year in the format and posted 740 runs in 11 games at an average of 74.00. He smashed an unbeaten 214 runs against England in a Test innings this year.

India vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz o be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the best bowler from Bangladesh in the previous game against Pakistan. He picked 10 wickets in the two Tests. The bowler will come in confident in the next game against India.

Ravichandran Ashwin to be the top bowler for India

Ravichandran Ashwin will be a huge asset in Chennai in the first Test against Bangladesh. He was pretty successful in the previous Test series against England where he was the top wicket taker of the series with 26 wickets. Ashwin will be making his appearance after a brief period in the international circuit. He will make a notable contribution with the ball in the game.