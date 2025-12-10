Facts: With 383 runs, Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this campaign.

With 440 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women lacked consistency at the start to the campaign but they were brilliant in the second half of the season as they ended the group stages with three wins in four matches and ended up second on the table. In the last match, they beat Adelaide Strikers Women by one run.

Perth Scorchers Women were dominant in the Elimination round against Melbourne Stars Women as they beat them by 28 runs and made it to the next round. Perth Scorchers Women have won each of the last three matches. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sophia Dunkley has had a sensational season this season. So far this season she has scored 313 runs with an average of 39.12. In the last game she scored a half century which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Sophie Devine has had a solid campaign so far as she has been consistent and has scored 194 runs. Even though she struggled in the last game, we believe she will score well in the playoffs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sydney during the game and some showers are expected during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Cloudy Rain 20C 14Km/hr

Cloudy Rain 20C 14Km/hr

Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Playing SYS PES First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have been excellent in the second half of the season as they have three wins in the last four matches.

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women head into this game after three wins on the bounce. They have five wins in the last six matches.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter

Ellyse Perry was incredible in the last game as she scored a brilliant century in the match. With 383 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney was excellent once again in the last match as she scored 45 runs and took her team over the line. Mooney remains the leading run scorer for her side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler

Ashleigh Gardner was phenomenal this season, in the last match she bagged two wickets and so far with 16 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine had a decent game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.