ECB Women's One-Day Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

The ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025 is a landmark event in the field of women's domestic cricket in England and Wales. Organized by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), this 50-over tournament promises tough battles and offers a competitive ground for bettors looking to test their skills and profit from accurate predictions. The competition will feature both young and experienced female cricketers, providing them with a chance to break into international tournaments. Our team of cricket betting specialists has prepared the most reliable predictions, along with useful insights for the upcoming ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025. This is an opportunity to place successful bets and enhance your expertise in the field.

Today`s ECB Women's One-Day Cup Predictions

If you're looking for the most accurate ECB Women's One-Day Cup predictions for today’s matches, our specialists have put together a convenient list below. It includes winner predictions for all matches scheduled in the next 24 hours. Don’t miss the chance to profit from a huge major event by relying on insights from leading cricket betting experts!

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for ECB Women's One-Day Cup

To help you make informed betting choices, our team of specialists put together exact, statistically supported predictions for each ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025 match 24 hours in advance. Follow the prediction, place a bet, and win!

Essex vs Somerset One-Day Cup, Women ESS VS SOM Prediction Coming Soon Surrey vs Hampshire One-Day Cup, Women SUR VS HAM Prediction Coming Soon The Blaze vs Durham One-Day Cup, Women BLA VS DUR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs Yorkshire One-Day Cup, Women WAR VS YOR Prediction Coming Soon Yorkshire vs Surrey One-Day Cup, Women YOR VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon Warwickshire vs The Blaze One-Day Cup, Women WAR VS BLA Prediction Coming Soon Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder One-Day Cup, Women HAM VS LAT Prediction Coming Soon Somerset vs Durham One-Day Cup, Women SOM VS DUR Prediction Coming Soon Lancashire Thunder vs Surrey One-Day Cup, Women LAT VS SUR Prediction Coming Soon

ECB Women's One-Day Cup Brief

The ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025, also known as the Metro Bank Women's One-Day Cup, is the first edition of this List professional. A women's domestic cricket league for England and Wales. The event is organized by the ECB, with 18 teams that will compete across two divisions from April 19 to September 21, 2025, and the final is at the Utilita Bowl. Tier One teams are Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze, and Warwickshire. Derbyshire Falcons, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids, and Yorkshire constitute League Two teams. Some of the top-profile grounds are games held at Riverside Ground, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Chelmsford, Beckenham, and Taunton. We offer the most trustworthy ECB WODC cricket prediction to help you win.

Full Name of Championship ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025 Schedule April 19 - September 21, 2025 Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Cricket format List A (50 overs) Tournament format League One and League Two Teams Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze, Warwickshire, Derbyshire Falcons, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire Foxes, Middlesex, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Sussex Sharks, Worcestershire Rapids, and Yorkshire Matches 56 Last Champion Inaugural Season Match Venues Utilita Bowl, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Old Trafford, County Ground Taunton, County Ground Chelmsford, County Ground Hove, Grace Road, Sophia Gardens, and Riverside Ground

Teams List and Captains

When predicting the ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025, one must look at the current teams, captains, and key players. Individual performances can have a significant impact on a team's chances of progressing, so it is essential to break down the players, their form, and the team structure. One of the key variables in getting a team to perform is how well they handle pressure, and understanding how well they perform under these circumstances enables you to better forecast. Captains are key in making tactical decisions and guiding their teams through the stress of a tough competition. We have gathered key facts about the teams, captains, and team lineups to help you stay ahead of the game and make more informed predictions.

The Blaze

One of the most successful teams in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, the Blaze are renowned for their blend of youth and veteran internationals. The squad is well-balanced, led by captain Sophie Devine, and has excellent bowlers and a talented batting order, making them one of the favorites to win the 2025 season. One of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup tips is to closely follow updates about this team.

Home ground: Edgbaston

Captain: Sophie Devine

Coach: Jonathan Finch

Titles: 0

Prediction: 1st place, according to the cricket betting experts.

Hampshire Hawks

With several prestigious titles to their credit and a side loaded with experience, the Hampshire Hawks know how to win in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup. They are one of the best rounded sides to begin the 2025 season, and their home venue, the Ageas Bowl, provides the ideal setting for their free-wheeling batting and disciplined bowling. Hampshire's work is to continue that good form right through the season so that they don't disappoint in the close-knit, highly competitive knock-out stages.

Home ground: Ageas Bowl

Captain: Lauren Bell

Coach: Mark Robinson

Titles: 0

Prediction: 2nd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Lancashire Thunder

This team has the ability to give top teams a run for their money because of their well-balanced team, which is led by the impressive Kate Cross and made up of both domestic and international players. Old Trafford, where they are based, is known to present the possibility of both pace and spin, opening up the strategic game of the team. However, the Thunder may not be able to deliver at their peak level on a daily basis, particularly against more heavily-stocked teams like The Blaze and Hampshire Hawks.

Home ground: Old Trafford

Captain: Kate Cross

Coach: Alex Blackwell

Titles: 0

Prediction: 3rd place, according to the cricket betting experts

Surrey

While not traditionally one of the leading teams, Surrey has been developing a competitive side under the leadership of coach Lisa Keightley. They have the talent and leadership to possibly upset more veteran teams when they have a captain with as much experience as Natalie Sciver. They have strategic flexibility due to the fact that their home venue, the Kia Oval, has conditions that are conducive to both pace and spin. In spite of this, Surrey has not been able to win games easily in the past and will have to get past tougher and more consistent opponents if they are to go far in the 2025 tournament. Their biggest challenge will be the requirement for their key players to deliver consistently in pressure situations.

Home ground: The Kia Oval

Captain: Natalie Sciver

Coach: Lisa Keightley

Titles: 0

Prediction: 4th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Yorkshire

Yorkshire has a strong women's cricket tradition and is amongst the most successful counties in the competition's history, having won 16 Women's County Championship titles. They were, however, left off the original list of Tier One women's professional clubs in 2025, having made such a large contribution to the game.

Home ground: Headingley, Leeds

Captain: Winfield-Hill

Coach: Rich Pyrah

Titles: 0

Prediction: 5th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Warwickshire

With greater emphasis placed on development and structure heading into the 2025 campaign, traditionally resolute Warwickshire Women are attempting to turn consistency into trophies. With tactical vision at the helm from captain Georgia Davis, the analytical approach from head coach Ali Maiden should raise their game plan.

Home ground: Edgbaston Foundation Sports Ground, Birmingham

Captain: Georgia Davis

Coach: Ali Maiden

Titles: 0

Prediction: 6th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Somerset

Somerset Women bring a blend of resilience and youth to the 2025 season. As a mid-table team in previous seasons, they have occasionally performed excellently, especially when their bowling attack generally trumps its opposition. The team has consistently been improving, though they are still fighting for a big championship. They may propel upward in the league this season with the help of a dedicated leadership team and skilled local talent.

Home ground: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Captain: Heather Knight

Coach: Sophie Luff

Titles: 0

Prediction: 7th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Kent

With a better-organized setup in 2025, Kent Women will look to reclaim their top-team status. Despite a comparative dip in performances in recent seasons, they still possess the kind of technical acumen and excellent bench of county talent that will keep them going as a power force. Kent Women have the heritage of one of England's most legendary women's teams behind them, winning numerous titles during the past in days of yore.

Home ground: The County Ground, Beckenham

Captain: Megan Belt

Coach: David Hathrill

Titles: 0

Prediction: 8th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Essex

Essex Women are approaching the 2025 season with new star Grace Scrivens at the bow, whose maturity and general ability make her something of a phenomenon on the domestic stage. While the side is still searching for their first top-level title, Andy Tennant has brought discipline and definition to the development of the side to make Essex a force to be reckoned with in tight matches.

Home ground: County Ground, Chelmsford

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Coach: Andy Tennant

Titles: 0

Prediction: 9th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Gloucestershire

Historically overshadowed by more populated counties, Gloucestershire Women have begun making their presence felt with a youthful ambitious squad and enhanced support off the field. They are building their 2025 campaign on building core team unity and consistency in all formats. Although silverware has yet to be an elusive item, they remain an upset expert waiting to happen during the coming summer.

Home ground: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Captain: Liv Daniels

Coach: Ralph Hardwick

Titles: 0

Prediction: 10th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Middlesex

Middlesex Women have a proud cricketing history and a solid development program that season in and season out churns out quality players. The team has, however, struggled of late to convert promise into podium finishes. The focus for the team going into 2025 is to capitalize on their up-and-coming talent and battle-hardened core to move higher up the table and back into the fray.

Home ground: Radlett Cricket Club Ground / Merchant Taylors' School

Captain: Saskia Horley

Coach: Marc Broom

Titles: 0

Prediction: 11th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Derbyshire Falcons

While they are not trophy-tinkering stars, with something to boast about in that room, there has been encouraging play, most notably in closely contested games, and they'll want to do much better in 2025.

Home ground: The Incora County Ground, Derby

Captain: Adrianna Darlow

Coach: Jon Dyson

Titles: 0

Prediction: 12th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Glamorgan

With veteran Lauren Parfitt as captain and former White Ferns star Rachel Priest in charge of coaching, Glamorgan Women enter 2025. Although they have not yet gone very far in national competitions, the team is continuing to make investments in developing Welsh players domestically. Their aim for this year is to secure a position in the mid-table league.

Home ground: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Captain: Lauren Parfitt

Coach: Rachel Priest

Titles: 0

Prediction: 13th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Northamptonshire Steelbacks

Although the Steelbacks, the women's team from Northamptonshire, are resilient on the field, they have traditionally had trouble turning effort into points at the national level. The 2025 team, who have always been underdogs, is expecting for a season of renewal fueled by young enthusiasm and team cohesion.

Home ground: County Ground, Northampton

Captain: Anisha Patel

Coach: David Ripley

Titles: 0

Prediction: 14th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Worcestershire Rapids

Although formed decades ago in club cricket, Worcestershire Rapids remain to acclimatize to the women's national setup. A more long-term rebuild can begin in 2025 with a new squad of players and increasing county board backing. As they strive to catch up and move from the lower rung, patience remains the virtue.

Home ground: New Road, Worcester

Captain: Chloe Hill

Coach: Edward Wilson

Titles: 0

Prediction: 15th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Leicestershire Foxes

The Leicestershire Foxes start the 2025 season as perennial underdogs, with little to talk about in terms of silverware or momentum. Their recent seasons have been largely hit-or-miss, and bookmakers should temper expectations accordingly. Unless they can discover a match-winning nucleus, they can be expected to remain in the cellar.

Home ground: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Captain: N/A

Coach: N/A

Titles: 0

Prediction: 16th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Durham

Whereas Durham are yet to start the rebuilding process, there is hope in sight with Hollie Armitage leading the way on the pitch and Dani Hazell leading the way from the sidelines. But from a punting point of view, their experience and depth of cover makes them a long shot in outright markets; they are a future team, but not so fast.

Home ground: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Coach: Dani Hazell

Titles: 0

Prediction: 17th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Sussex Sharks

Sussex, which used to reign supreme in women's county cricket, has fallen sharply in recent years. With no hint of a reversal, they enter 2025 firmly rooted at the bottom of expert prediction tables. Bookmakers need to be cautious—short of miraculous surprises, they appear to have another challenging year ahead.

Home ground: County Ground, Hove

Captain: Chiara Green

Coach: Alexia Walker

Titles: 0

Prediction: 18th place, according to the cricket betting experts

Pre-Tournament Predictions and Tips

Our team of professionals have created an ECB WODC final match prediction table. With extensive odds analysis, actual form evaluation, and betting market trends review, we offer the most accurate ECB WODC prediction today's match data. These specialized ECB WODC tips help punters determine title challengers, avoid false favorites, and prepare for tactical bets as the season begins. A few teams stand out through depth in rosters, experienced leadership, and form. The tournament favorites at the top of the list are Blaze, Hampshire Hawks, and Lancashire Thunder, followed by Surrey and Yorkshire who remain top favorites. At the other end of the spectrum, Durham, Leicestershire, and Sussex Sharks will struggle against the depth of more experienced teams.

Team Qualification The Blaze Grand final Hampshire Hawks Eliminator Lancashire Thunder Eliminator Surrey Eliminator Yorkshire Outside Chance Warwickshire Group Stage Exit Somerset Group Stage Exit Kent Group Stage Exit Essex Group Stage Exit Gloucestershire Group Stage Exit Middlesex Group Stage Exit Derbyshire Falcons Group Stage Exit Glamorgan Group Stage Exit Northamptonshire Steelbacks Group Stage Exit Worcestershire Rapids Group Stage Exit Leicestershire Foxes Group Stage Exit Durham Group Stage Exit Sussex Sharks Group Stage Exit

Main Clashes in ECB WODC 2025

Although the ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025 is in its inaugural season, many teams have already faced each other in previous competitions, and some rivalry matches are already well-established. With fresh talent eager to make their mark, the tournament promises especially intense battles as players aim to prove themselves and advance to the next level of professional cricket. With our expert ECB WODC cricket prediction, you'll be prepared for every thrilling match. From historic rivalries to strategic face-offs, below are the three most significant team clashes to expect. Each one offers ECB WODC live prediction opportunities and professional ECB WODC tips.

Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze

These sides have already met each other in previous regional competitions like the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with Lancashire Thunder and The Blaze of Nottinghamshire facing one another, often in high-stakes thrillers. Resolve, power from youth, and a determination to steer the new age of women's List A cricket make up the very foundation of their rivalry. This match has the potential to leave a lasting mark on the points table and momentum towards subsequent rounds as both teams are likely to be among the favorites. This match provides much insight to fans of cricket who analyze ECB WODC predictions.

Surrey vs Somerset

This early encounter is important as it can set the course of the teams in the inaugural ECB Women's One-Day Cup. The victor will not only gain a greater probability of winning the competition but also establish themselves as a top contender, and this game becomes a make-or-break encounter for ECB WODC cricket prediction fans. The April 23, 2025, County Ground, Beckenham Surrey vs. Somerset match is a battle for regional pride in England's South. Both counties have rich cricketing traditions with Surrey renowned for producing international stars and Somerset with experience mixed with fresh talent.

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United

The ECB Women's One-Day Cup match between Warwickshire and Hampshire Hawks has a huge impact on the championship and will be held on April 23, 2025, at Edgbaston. A win would be a huge confidence-builder for the Hawks, cementing their position as one of the most feared sides in the tournament and enhancing their already impressive domestic cricket record. A victory will further enhance Warwickshire's position and solidify their determination to battle for the championship, continuing their strong heritage of competitive cricket. On an individual basis in regards to making it to the knockout stages, both teams understand how crucial this game is, and the outcome could have a massive impact on their own personal careers.

Venues

It’s no surprise that the most renowned and tactically significant cricket grounds in England will host the ECB Women’s One-Day Cup in 2025. These grounds, being extremely well-known because of their typical natures, will be playing crucial roles in determining what occurs in the matches. Slow, low-bouncing grounds encouraging spin and close bowling to flat tracks providing high scores, all grounds carry unique challenges.

While a few stadiums like County Ground in Beckenham offer more spin-friendly conditions that test the technique of a batter against bowling turning balls, others like Trent Bridge and Edgbaston are renowned for being pace-friendly surfaces, where the seamers get an opportunity to showcase their strength. Because of this diversity of the grounds, the teams need to adjust and use certain tactics in order to derive advantages under prevailing conditions.

The inconsistency of playing surfaces ensures that each game poses fresh challenges, ranging from middle-overs tactical battles to explosive endings. For teams, an understanding of the nuances of each ground will prove instrumental. Victory at these top-grade grounds not only boosts their morale but could also have a significant bearing on their march through the tournament. Essentially, the role of such grounds is not merely background surroundings—they are right at the centre of ECB Women's One-Day Cup drama, determining match outcomes and making any two matches there distinct.

City Stadium Name Capacity Established What Is Known For Host for ECB WODC Matches (number) Beckenham County Ground 10,000 1920 Home to Kent's women's squad and is renowned for its spin-friendly conditions. Provides hitters with a low-bouncing surface that makes it a thrilling place for spin bowlers. 0 Nottingham Trent Bridge 17,500 1841 Staged many international encounters, and is renowned for offering bounce and carry for seamers. This historic ground is the home of Nottinghamshire and a central venue in English cricket. 0 Birmingham Edgbaston 25,000 1882 Historic facility that has played host to innumerable international events and is known for its pace and bounce. 0 Southampton Rose Bowl 25,000 2001 Modern amenities and balanced pitch conditions that aid in spin and seam. 0 Taunton Cooper Associates County Ground 8,000 1882 A typical ground with a spin-friendly reputation, tending to favor slow bowlers. It is Somerset's home ground and presents batters with an unusual challenge with its slow pace of pitch. 0 Chelmsford Cloud County Ground 6,500 1966 Chelmsford's ground is generally conducive to spin as well as seam bowling and is therefore an adaptable ground. It's Essex's home ground and offers a welcoming but challenging setup for the players. 0 Durham Seat Unique Riverside 17,000 1995 A new facility with a pace-friendly pitch that favors fast bowlers. A Durham's home ground that tends to have thrilling matches involving both bat and ball. 0

ECB WODC 2025 Sponsors

The ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025's first edition has gained big-name sponsorships that reflect the increasing commerciality and professionalism of women's cricket in England. Metro Bank, the official title sponsor of the competition, is instrumental in the growth of the women's game and their partnership is part of their overall commitment to the growth of inclusivity and financially supporting women's sport, which aligns with their ambition to give women and girls the chance to excel at cricket and other sports.

Proud to support the Vitality Blast, which serves to develop the men's game, Vitality is also supporting the Women's One-Day Cup. Their support is an indication of the way the women's game is coming to be seen as having a future. Vitality is supporting the competition in order to help fund the long-term development and awareness of women's cricket.

In addition to providing much-needed funding to the tournament, these sponsorships also raise awareness of women's cricket and draw in more fans. The legitimacy and professionalism of the competition are bolstered by endorsement from such well-known brands, which helps to secure the sport's position on the international stage and bring it into the mainstream.

Why SportsCafe is the Best ECB WODC Cricket Prediction Site?

Our professional staff of cricket experts have years of experience and close insight to offer, and we give free, accurate tips for all of the biggest cricket competitions, together with the latest news, expert opinion, and professional tips. With deep data analysis and real-time sources, we give ECB Women's One-Day Cup advice that puts you ahead of everyone else and ensures you are always prepared to make the best betting decision. We are proud to be your go-to platform for cricket gamblers all over the world. Because of our credibility and reputation, we have gained the trust of millions of players.

Exceptional Accuracy Rate (Over 85%)

Thanks to a team of dedicated professionals in the industry, SportsCafe makes cricket predictions with a success rate of over 85% consistently. To make highly accurate forecasts, our analysts use AI-powered simulations, proprietary data, and their own deep expertise. By using the latest technology, proprietary data, and decades of experience, we study every aspect of the game, from the form of players to team performance, pitch conditions, and more. This thorough approach guarantees that our predictions continue to be among the most reliable within the cricket gambling industry.

Online Updates and Live Notifications

Be fully updated with the most current knowledge and updates at every minute. At Sportscafe, we keep you in contact with the latest updates, such as live odds movements, team announcements, and tips from experts. Our ECB WODC live tips are up to date continually, providing accurate, minute-to-minute details regarding upcoming and on-going matches. With our live news and expert advice, you'll always be in the know, enabling you to make informed and strategic betting decisions with confidence.

In-Depth Statistical Analysis

We don't just examine past data. We also examine complex trends and patterns to break down the strengths and weaknesses of each team. We transcend basic statistics by using advanced software and machine learning techniques to construct scenarios based on probabilities. This allows us to uncover vital insights that would otherwise go unnoticed. By determining these key factors, we are able to provide highly accurate and insightful forecasts, providing our users with a unique advantage when placing intelligent bets or determining the likely result of the game.

Worldwide Recognition and Trusted Community

Every day we help thousands of bettors from all around the world to get better at cricket. We have become the #1 site of choice for accurate and trustworthy predictions. We also have earned the trust of both bookmakers and bettors by our consistent delivery of accurate information. The backing from our dedicated group—many of whom return for our expert assessment—only keeps adding to our shining reputation. Join a huge community of those who share a passion for cricket and become successful in cricket betting.

Detailed Player and Team Performance Insights

To make the most reliable predictions for cricket, we extensively study a number of factors that can influence the result of a game. They range from studying player form, ground conditions, the past, recent form, etc. Our experts pay attention to more than superficial statistics and examine thoroughly each aspect that has the potential to influence the match. We examine closely the fitness, physique of individual players, team spirit and key statistics like batting and bowling ability in a view to delivering an informative data-driven service. With our keen eye on study, customers are given the most up-to-date, most accurate predictions and can thus confidently make sound judgement while betting or following events.

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FAQ

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025?

Yes. You can predict the winner of the competition using statistical and analytical data, squad analysis, considering pitch conditions, and monitoring the odds on the bookmakers' sites. Alternatively, use our pre-made predictions from our cricket betting experts.

Who Will Win ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025?

Leading cricket analysts believe that the Blaze will win the competition based on their strong squad, extensive experience, and huge fan support.

How to Determine the Winner of ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025 Using a Prediction?

Simply use one of our pre-made professional predictions created by the best cricket betting specialists with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2025 ECB Women's One-Day Cup 2025?

The Blaze team is widely regarded as favorites to win as the strongest team with much fan support. This team is full of cricket talent and young players who can’t wait to shine.

Who Won the 2024 ECB Women's One-Day Cup?

This season is going to be inaugural, so there’s no winners yet.

How Do You Make Predictions for ECB WODC Matches?

Our cricket betting specialists use a variety of methods to produce accurate, data-driven predictions. Such predictions are influenced by current squads, past and recent data, ai-driven simulations, pitch conditions, and a variety of other factors.

How Often ECB WODC Predictions are Updated?

We provide the most current details about the event. We modify our projections depending on the most recent movements. You always have access to up-to-date ECB WODC 2025 statistics on Sportscafe.