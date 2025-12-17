Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction
MST
44%
Chance of Winning
HOH
56%
Parimatch
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 325 runs, Glenn Maxwell was the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars last season.
- With 452 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes last season.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars would be hoping for a better start to the season than last year as they started the campaign with five straight defeats last term but they managed to turn things around and won five games in a row and made the playoffs last season. They were knocked out by Sydney Thunder in the playoffs.
Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last season as they won the championship last season. In the opening game they went head to head against Sydney Thunder and they won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 44%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 56%
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season and would be hoping to have a similar impact this season. Last season he scored 325 runs with an average of 54.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. He was solid in ILT20 and even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Ahmed Rehan
all rounder
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
David Tim
batsman
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Wade Matthew
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Jordan Chris
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Ellis Nathan
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Hossain Rishad
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Meredith Riley
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Stanlake Billy
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars lost each of the first five games last season but in the second half of the season they won five games on the bounce.
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes were incredible last season as they won the championship and this season they won the opening game against Sydney Thunder.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Marcus Stoinis had an incredible season last year and was one of the star performers in the second half of the season last term. He ended up scoring 311 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen had a decent start to the season as in the opening game he scored 32 off 14 balls. Last season Owen was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Mark Steketee to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Mark Steketee was sensational last season as he was the standout bowler for Melbourne Stars. With 15 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Riley Meredith did not have a great start to the campaign as he was expensive regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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