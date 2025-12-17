Who will win? Melbourne Stars Hobart Hurricanes Vote 0 votes Facts: With 325 runs, Glenn Maxwell was the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars last season.

With 452 runs, Mitchell Owen was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes last season.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars would be hoping for a better start to the season than last year as they started the campaign with five straight defeats last term but they managed to turn things around and won five games in a row and made the playoffs last season. They were knocked out by Sydney Thunder in the playoffs.

Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes dominated the group stages last season as they won the championship last season. In the opening game they went head to head against Sydney Thunder and they won the game by four wickets. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 44%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 56%

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season and would be hoping to have a similar impact this season. Last season he scored 325 runs with an average of 54.16 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David was instrumental in the last campaign as he ended the season with 254 runs with an average of 42.33. He was solid in ILT20 and even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Melbourne during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars lost each of the first five games last season but in the second half of the season they won five games on the bounce.

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes were incredible last season as they won the championship and this season they won the opening game against Sydney Thunder.

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Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis had an incredible season last year and was one of the star performers in the second half of the season last term. He ended up scoring 311 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen had a decent start to the season as in the opening game he scored 32 off 14 balls. Last season Owen was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Mark Steketee to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Mark Steketee was sensational last season as he was the standout bowler for Melbourne Stars. With 15 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Riley Meredith did not have a great start to the campaign as he was expensive regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.