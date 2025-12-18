Who will win? India South Africa Vote 0 votes Facts: With 113 runs, Tilak Varma is the leading run scorer for India in this series.

With 104 runs, Aiden Markram is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this series.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India head into this game hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game. Even though India lead the series 2-1, they would be big concerns with the top order as they have struggled to make an impact in this series. On the other hand, Indian bowlers have done well, the last game between the two sides was called off due to bad weather.

South Africa have struggled in the batting department throughout this series as they haven’t been consistent enough. Much like their opponents, their bowlers have done well in this series and would be hoping to level the series in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 70%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 30%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav continued to struggle in the last game as he scored 12 runs. He has struggled in this calendar year and in the last three matches has managed to score 12, 5 and 12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock has struggled for consistency since his return and even though he scored a brilliant half century, he has had a disappointing outing thus far. In the last game he scored one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Ahmedabad during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have dominated the T20I in this calendar year and in the last game they beat South Africa by seven wickets and lead the series 2-1.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have two wins in the last seven matches in this format and they trail the series 2-1.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be India’ top batter

Tilak Varma has continued his impressive form in this series. In the last game he scored 25* and with 113 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter

Aiden Markram has been the most consistent batter for South Africa in this format. So far in this series he has scored 104 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy has been impressive for India in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in 2025. He has taken six wickets in this series and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.