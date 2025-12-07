Facts: Desert Vipers completed a double against Gulf Giants last season.

With 260 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants last season.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers were sensational last season as they dominated the group stages and made the finals last season. So far this season they have once again been excellent as they have two wins in two games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by two wickets.

Gulf Giants had a disappointing campaign last season but have been excellent so far this season as much like their opponents they have won back to back games and are currently at the top of the table and would be hoping to continue their form. As per our calculations, Gulf Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 45%

Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 55%

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025

Max Holden had a solid campaign last season as he scored 230 runs in four matches. So far this season he has struggled to make an impact and in the last match he scored one which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great start to the campaign as he has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the two matches he has scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants Player List

Team Form

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table, once again they have had a perfect start to the season.

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants missed the playoffs last season but have been solid so far as they have won back to back games this season.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Desert Vipers have dominated this fixture against Gulf Giants in the past. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Desert Vipers won the game.

Head to Head:

Desert Vipers: 04

Gulf Giants: 00

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored 7 and 19 runs thus far regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was outstanding last season and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture.

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka was sublime once again in the last game as he scored another half century. He has scored two half centuries in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has arguably been one of the best spinners in the T20 format and he has been fantastic so far this season as he has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai has had a brilliant start to the campaign this season as so far in two matches he has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.